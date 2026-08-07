Dhanachuli To Shoja, 5 Best Travel Getaways From Delhi For Independence Day Weekend

It's a long Independence Day weekend, and it offers a perfect opportunity to escape the city's hustle and swap traffic and deadlines for mountains, forests, and peaceful countryside retreats. Whether you are looking for misty Himalayan views, charming offbeat villages, or a quiet stay surrounded by nature, there are plenty of destinations near Delhi.

From the serene valleys of Himachal Pradesh to the hidden gems of Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, here are five of the best weekend getaways to make the most of your Independence Day break:

1. Dhanachuli, Uttarakhand

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About 343 km from Delhi, this scenic village in Uttarakhand offers a 180-degree view of the snow-capped Himalayas, including Nanda Devi and Trishul, apple orchards, and pine forests, making it a peaceful weekend escape from city life.

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2. Tirthan Valley, Himachal Pradesh

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Sitting about 500 km away from Delhi, this pristine, off-beat destination in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh is named after the crystal-clear Tirthan River. The place is surrounded by green pine forests, clear blue rivers, and lush fields. The valley opens up to the Great Himalayan National Park.

3. Deogarh, Rajasthan

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This quiet heritage town is in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, located about 470 km southwest of Delhi. Nestled in the Aravalli hills, this place is famous for the 17th-century Deogarh Mahal, rural Jeep safaris, a scenic metre-gauge train route, and unique miniature regional paintings. If you are looking for a culturally rich getaway in the coming weekend, this place has to be on your list.

4. Shoja, Himachal Pradesh

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Located about 480 km from Delhi, this picturesque village in the Banjar valley of Himachal Pradesh sits near Jalori Pass at an altitude of 2,700 meters. The place features dense deodar forests, traditional wooden temples, and sweeping views of snow-capped Himalayan peaks, making it an ideal peaceful mountain retreat.

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5. Chakrata, Uttarakhand

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Sitting about 320 to 335 km away from Delhi, this quiet cantonment town was originally built by the British army in 1866. Today, the place remains a peaceful and scenic destination surrounded by dense woods of oak and deodar, limestone caves, ancient temples, and Tiger Falls, one of the highest direct waterfalls in India, hidden inside green forests.