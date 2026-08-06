New Hindon Bridge To Cut Noida-Greater Noida Travel Time By Half

Commuting between Noida and Greater Noida could soon become easier and quicker. A new six-lane bridge over the Hindon River, connecting the Aqua Line's Sector 146 Metro station with Knowledge Park III in Greater Noida, is nearing completion.

The 290-metre bridge is expected to reduce travel time by offering a direct route between the two cities. It will connect residential sectors along the Noida Expressway with areas such as LG Chowk, Gamma 1, Beta 1 and Surajpur, allowing commuters to avoid congested routes including the Noida Expressway, Pari Chowk and Surajpur-Kulesra Road.

The Noida Authority has finished about 810 metres of the approach road, while around 150 metres on the Greater Noida side remains under construction. Officials say the remaining work also includes shifting a high-tension power line, reported The Times of India.

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Targeting completion before trade show

According to Greater Noida Authority officials, the project is expected to be completed before the International Trade Show next month. The 4th UP International Trade Show 2026 is scheduled to take place from September 25–29 at the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida.

“We are targeting completion before the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show next month. The remaining work includes a 150-metre stretch of the approach road and shifting of a high-tension power line. We are coordinating with UPPCL to complete the work,” Greater Noida Authority senior manager Rajesh Nim was quoted as saying by TOI.

The bridge project, inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in January 2019, was scheduled to be completed within 18 months. Work was delayed due to land acquisition issues on the Noida side before construction resumed in November 2023.

Travel time already coming down

Although finishing work such as landscaping, road markings, streetlights and painting is still underway, several commuters have already started using the bridge.

Residents say the new route has substantially reduced travel time. A commuter travelling from Sector 168 to Surajpur said the journey, which earlier took 45 minutes to an hour, now takes around 25 minutes. “The bridge has made my daily commute far easier. Earlier, I used to travel via Noida Phase II, Surajpur and Kulesra, where traffic congestion was common," Shripal Chauhan told TOI.

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Another commuter travelling between Surajpur and Noida Sector 150 said travel time has reduced from 30-40 minutes to about 15 minutes.

Once fully operational, the bridge is expected to provide much-needed relief to commuters who currently rely on the Noida Expressway and Surajpur-Kulesra Road for travel between Noida and Greater Noida.