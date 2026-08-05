Indian Railways Announces 10-Day Japan Tour From Delhi: Packages Start At Rs 3.46 Lakh

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a 10-day, 9-night tour package to Japan from Delhi, offering travellers a chance to explore some of the country's most iconic cities, cultural landmarks and natural attractions.

The tour, scheduled to depart on September 6, will cover Tokyo, Hakone, Hamamatsu, Kyoto, Osaka, Nara and Hiroshima. Travellers will fly from Delhi to Tokyo (Haneda Airport) and return on September 15.

Packages start at Rs 3,45,999 per person on triple-sharing, while the twin-sharing package is priced at Rs 3,49,999. The single-occupancy package costs Rs 4,73,999. For families travelling with children, the package is priced at Rs 2,92,499 for children aged 5-11 years with a bed and Rs 2,63,999 for children in the same age group without a bed.

What is included in the package?

According to IRCTC, the package includes return economy-class airfare, accommodation in four-star hotels, Japan tourist visa charges, daily breakfast, lunch and dinner, airport transfers, sightseeing in air-conditioned coaches, travel insurance for passengers below 70 years of age, an English-speaking tour guide and applicable taxes.

According to the itinerary, the group is expected to travel on All Nippon Airways (ANA), departing from Delhi on flight NH838 at 6 pm on September 6 and arriving at Tokyo's Haneda Airport at 5:55 am the following day. The return journey is scheduled on flight NH837, departing Haneda at 11:10 am on September 15 and reaching Delhi at 4:30 pm.

Also Read: India's Biggest Airline IndiGo Is Offering 20,000 Free Tickets. How To Grab The Offer



IRCTC, however, said the flight schedule is indicative and may change depending on airline operational requirements. It added that any changes in flight timings could result in modifications to the itinerary or sightseeing schedule, for which it will not be held responsible.

Places on the itinerary

The tour begins with two nights in Tokyo, where travellers will visit Asakusa Temple, Nakamise Dori, Ueno Park, Odaiba and TeamLab Planets. The itinerary also includes a visit to Mount Fuji's Fifth Station (if weather permits or change to Oshino Hakkai), Owakudani Valley, Hakone Ropeway from Togendai to Owakudani and a one-way sightseeing cruise on the Hakone Pirate Ship.

Other attractions include the Toyota Museum and SCMAGLEV Railway Museum in Nagoya, Arashiyama Bamboo Forest, Kinkaku-ji Temple and Fushimi Inari Taisha in Kyoto, Osaka Castle, Nara Deer Park, Todai-ji Temple, Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, Miyajima Island and the Itsukushima Shrine. One of the highlights of the package is a journey on Japan's famous Shinkansen (bullet train) from Shin-Osaka Station to Hiroshima Station.

Also Read: Planning A Wildlife Trip? Indian Railways Launches All-Inclusive Maharashtra Safari Packages

Booking conditions

IRCTC has said applicants must have a passport valid for at least six months from the date of return and submit the required documents, including a PAN card, for booking. Travellers will also need to fulfil Japan's visa requirements by providing financial and employment-related documents. It further noted that the itinerary is indicative and may be revised depending on operational requirements.

