'Apologise Over PM Video Or Lose Safe Harbour Protection': Parliament Panel To Meta

The Parliamentary Committee of Communications and Information Technology has issued a three-day ultimatum to Mark Zuckerberg to apologise for the brief removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's July 23 video and take action against those responsible for it.

The panel, led by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, said the deletion of PM Modi's video - who is the representative of 1.4 billion Indians - is an "attack on democracy".

"If Facebook does not take action against those responsible in this matter, the Safe Harbour Clause will be removed. Mark Zuckerberg will have to apologize. Otherwise, a case may be filed," it said.

The removal of the safe harbour clause gives the green light to file FIRs directly against social media platform officials. The central government will provide the green light, the committee warned.

PM Modi's post, which was first shared on Instagram and later on Facebook, marked his first direct selfie video that contained a message to Gen Z promising stringent measures against paper leaks amid the student protest spearheaded by the satirical Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at the time. The Facebook version of the post was briefly restricted by Meta.

Meta quickly restored the post after receiving a major backlash.

Earlier this week, Meta officials faced tough questions from the government at a meeting with the Parliamentary panel.

While the company apologised for the "technical glitch" that led to the removal of PM's video, the IT ministry maintained that Meta's explanation was "not reasonable". They added that if it was indeed a glitch, then Meta, being a technology company, must surely hasten to improve its own tools.

Parliamentary panel on child sex content

Meta has also been under regulatory scrutiny over the issue of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) in paid advertisements on Instagram, and the government, last month, slapped a notice on Meta over the issue. The Parliamentary panel today warned all social media platforms to comply with the CSAM rules or face a case.

"This includes Google, YouTube, X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Snapchat," it said.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 1,099 of the 1,238 cybercrime cases registered against children in 2024 related specifically to the publishing or transmission of sexually explicit material involving children. Overall, crimes against children rose 5.8 per cent to 1.87 lakh cases, while offences involving children have increased by nearly 46 per cent since 2020.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dubey had called child sexual abuse a "heinous crime".

"Pornographic content cannot be allowed in India. Child sexual abuse material is a heinous crime. AI-generated fake videos of women or obscene depiction of women are also heinous crimes...This is above political parties, religion, and caste because this country is extremely sensitive when it comes to children and women," he said.