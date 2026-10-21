Turning 300 In 2027, This Indian City Has Made National Geographic's Best Of The World List

Jaipur will turn 300 in 2027, and that's just one of the many more reasons for travellers to visit Rajasthan's capital. The city has made National Geographic's Best of the World 2027 list, which features 25 destinations across six continents.

The annual selection highlights places with something special to offer in the year ahead, from major cultural events and historic anniversaries to new outdoor experiences. For Jaipur, the focus is on its architectural heritage, traditional crafts and the 20th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival.

National Geographic's Best Of The World 2027 List

The destinations on the list all bring different experiences to the table. Luxor in Egypt, known for its ancient temples and tombs, is also preparing for a total solar eclipse on August 2, 2027. Penang in Malaysia draws visitors with its food culture and historic streets, while Japan's Niigata offers regional cuisine, sake and coastal scenery.

In the United States, the Pacific Coast Highway in California is recognised for its dramatic coastal drive, while the Southern Ozarks in Missouri and Arkansas offer outdoor adventures. Cape Froward in Chile brings travellers to a remote part of Patagonia, and Malawi offers wildlife experiences and access to Lake Malawi.

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From Europe, Normandy in France, Santander in Spain, Leipzig in Germany and Dumfries and Galloway in Scotland have made it to the list. The wider list also features Vestland in Norway, Puerto Rico, Madison in Wisconsin, Chengdu in China, Grenada, Salvador in Brazil, Halifax in Canada, the Transcaucasian Trail in Armenia, Melbourne in Australia, Baltimore in the United States, Maya Ka'an in Mexico, Tricity in Poland and Kuélap in Peru.

Catalina Island in California was separately named the Readers' Choice winner.

Why Jaipur Is Worth Visiting In 2027

Jaipur's 300th anniversary puts the city in the travel spotlight yet again. Its forts and palaces, colourful markets and craft traditions make it one of Rajasthan's most popular destinations.

A major event on the city's calendar will be the Jaipur Literature Festival, which celebrates its 20th edition from January 14 to 18, 2027. The festival brings writers, readers and thinkers together for conversations on literature, history, politics, science and other subjects. It attracts around 400,000 people annually and has become a major cultural event in the city.

For visitors, it offers a chance to experience Jaipur beyond its usual sightseeing circuit. The festival can be the centrepiece of a January trip, with time left to explore the city's historic sites and markets.

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Amber Fort is known for its courtyards and elaborate interiors, while Hawa Mahal is simply iconic, especially as the spot everyone wants to pose in front of. Jantar Mantar, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is home to a collection of astronomical instruments that were built to observe and measure the movements of celestial bodies.

Jaipur's craft traditions are another reason to spend time in the city. Johari Bazaar is known for jewellery, while local workshops and shops sell textiles made using hand-block printing. Meenakari, the art of decorating metal with coloured enamel, is also closely associated with the city.