Indians Can Now Use UPI To Book Burj Khalifa, Universal Studios Singapore Tickets

Indian travellers visiting the UAE and Singapore can now use UPI to book tickets for popular tourist attractions, including the Burj Khalifa and Universal Studios Singapore. The new facility will allow visitors to make online payments using their preferred Unified Payments Interface (UPI) apps instead of relying on international payment options. "The move is aimed at making travel bookings and payments easier for Indians visiting these two countries," according to the Ministry of Finance. The facility has been introduced through partnerships involving NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), the international arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

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In a statement, the ministry shared, “It strengthens the digital and economic bridge between India and both the UAE and Singapore, empowering Indian travellers with seamless, secure and familiar financial tools. The Ministry of Finance remains committed to fostering international partnerships that champion digital innovation, streamline cross-border commerce and project India's technological prowess onto the global stage.”

In UAE

NIPL has partnered with NEOPAY and Emaar Entertainment to enable UPI payments for online bookings at At The Top, Burj Khalifa. It is the first attraction in the UAE to introduce UPI for e-commerce bookings.

In Singapore

UPI payments have been enabled at Resorts World Sentosa in collaboration with FOMO Pay, a payment institution. The facility covers bookings for attractions at Resorts World Sentosa, including Universal Studios Singapore, the Singapore Oceanarium and Adventure Cove Waterpark.

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UPI Accepted In These 10 Countries

Indian travellers can already use UPI for payments in several countries. According to the Ministry of Finance, the payment system is currently accepted in the 10 countries. It includes Singapore, UAE, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Cambodia and Greece.

Uzbekistan is also expected to become the 11th country to accept UPI. A commercial agreement for this was announced on August 30, 2026, during the visit of the Prime Minister of India to Uzbekistan.

UPI Ticket Booking Facility At Eiffel Tower

This is not the first time UPI has been introduced for online bookings at a popular international tourist attraction. The ticket booking facility for the Eiffel Tower in France was launched on January 26, 2024.