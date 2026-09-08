Indian Railways Announces Arunachala Moksha Yatra With 5-Day Itinerary, Fares Starting At Rs 14,740

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering an Arunachala Moksha Yatra package for passengers looking to visit temples and other popular attractions in Tamil Nadu.

The tour is priced at a starting fare of Rs 14,740 and covers four nights and five days. The five-day tour covers Puducherry, Arunachalam and Kanchipuram.

The package includes train tickets, road transport, hotel accommodation, meals and travel insurance. The meal plan includes two breakfasts during the tour.

The journey starts from Kacheguda railway station at 5 pm, and the tour operates every Friday. Passengers can choose between Sleeper Class (SL) and 3AC for train travel.

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IRCTC Arunachala Moksha Yatra: Itinerary

Day 1: The journey begins on Friday from Kacheguda Railway Station at 5 pm. Passengers will board Train No. 17653, Kacheguda-Puducherry Express. The first night will be spent on the train.

Day 2: The train will reach Puducherry Station at 11:05 am on Saturday. Passengers will be picked up from the station and taken to the hotel for check-in. The day's sightseeing will include Auroville, Aurobindo Ashram and Paradise Beach. After visiting these places, passengers will spend the night at a hotel in Puducherry.

Day 3: On Sunday, passengers will have breakfast at the hotel before leaving for Tiruvannamalai, which is around 120 km from Puducherry. After reaching Tiruvannamalai, passengers will check in at the hotel. They will have free time to visit Arunachalam Temple, one of the main spiritual attractions covered under the tour. The night stay will be in Tiruvannamalai.

Day 4: On Monday, the day will begin with breakfast at the hotel. Passengers will then check out and leave for Kanchipuram, around 120 km from Tiruvannamalai. The itinerary includes visits to Kamakshi Amman Temple and Ekambareswar Temple in Kanchipuram. After sightseeing, the group will travel around 30 km to Arakkonam Railway Station. Passengers will board Train No. 17651 at 6:05 pm for the return journey. The night will be spent on the train.

Day 5: The journey will end on Tuesday. The train is scheduled to reach Kacheguda at 7:50 am, bringing the five-day Arunachala Moksha Yatra to an end.

IRCTC Package Price For 1 To 3 Passengers

For one to three passengers, the Comfort package with 3AC costs Rs 16,900 per person for twin sharing. The triple-sharing price is Rs 13,210 per person. For the Standard package in Sleeper Class, the twin-sharing price is Rs 14,820 per person, while triple sharing costs Rs 11,125 per person.

For children aged five to 11 years, the Comfort package costs Rs 10,030 with a bed and Rs 7,530 without a bed. Under the Standard package, the rates are Rs 7,950 with a bed and Rs 5,450 without a bed.

Package Price For 4 To 6 Passengers

The Comfort 3AC package costs Rs 13,900 per person for twin sharing and Rs 11,920 for triple sharing. The Standard Sleeper Class package costs Rs 11,820 per person for twin sharing and Rs 9,840 for triple sharing.

For children aged five to 11 years, the Comfort package costs Rs 10,030 with a bed and Rs 7,530 without a bed. The Standard package costs Rs 7,950 with a bed and Rs 5,450 without a bed.

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IRCTC Arunachala Moksha Yatra Cancellation Rules

Passengers who want to cancel their IRCTC tour ticket must log in to their IRCTC Tourism account. They need to go to their booking history, select the Tour Confirmation Number of the booking they want to cancel and cancel the ticket online.

The cancellation can be done only through the IRCTC Tourism website. Passengers cannot cancel these tour package tickets at PRS railway reservation counters.

The amount deducted depends on how many days are left before the tour starts.

15 days or more before departure: Rs 250 will be deducted per passenger.

8 to 14 days before departure: 25% of the total package cost will be deducted.

4 to 7 days before departure: 50% of the package cost will be deducted.

Less than 4 days before departure: No refund will be given, and 100% of the package cost will be deducted.

IRCTC has said that vehicles used during the tour will be provided on a sharing basis. The package is listed under the code SHR107 and the tariff mentioned by IRCTC is applicable from June 1, 2026 onwards.