Indian Railways Announces 5-Day Bali Tour Package Starting At Rs 95,500

Planning a Bali holiday? IRCTC has a 4-night, 5-day Bali package from Hyderabad that covers flights, hotel stay, meals, sightseeing and transfers. This makes it a fairly packed holiday option for travellers who want to explore the island without planning every detail themselves.

The package, titled Bali Paradise Ex-Hyderabad, is scheduled for September 24, 2026. The tour starts and ends in Hyderabad, with the international flight journey routed via Ho Chi Minh City.

Bali Package Starts At Rs 95,500

The package is priced at Rs 95,500 per person on triple sharing. Double sharing costs Rs 95,900 per person, while single sharing is priced at Rs 1,01,600.

For children aged 2-11 years, the price is Rs 89,050 with a bed and Rs 85,500 without a bed. The package covers flights, accommodation in 3-star hotels, meals, sightseeing, transfers and travel insurance.

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What Does The Bali Itinerary Include?

The trip begins on September 24, when travellers report at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad at 8 pm. The flight departs at 11:35 pm.

Day 1 starts with arrival at Denpasar International Airport in Bali. After hotel transfer and lunch, the itinerary includes a visit to Jimbaran Beach, followed by an Indian dinner.

The next day is planned around Kintamani and Ubud. Travellers will see a Barong and Keris dance performance, visit Celuk, known for silver jewellery, and Mas, known for wood carving. The itinerary also includes views of Mount Batur and Lake Batur, along with the Sacred Monkey Sanctuary and Tirta Empul Temple.

Day 3 brings a beach-focused experience with Tanjung Benoa Beach, including banana boat and glass-bottom boat rides. A visit to Turtle Island is also included, followed by the Kecak Dance Performance at Uluwatu Temple.

On Day 4, the tour covers Taman Ayun Temple, Ulun Danu Bratan Temple and Tanah Lot Temple, with sunset experiences planned along the way.

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Flights, Meals And Other Inclusions

The package includes four breakfasts, five lunches and four dinners, along with two 500-ml water bottles per person per day. Sightseeing and transfers are arranged through an air-conditioned deluxe coach, with an English-speaking guide.

Travel insurance for Indian passport holders up to 80 years is also included, subject to the stated conditions.

Travellers should note that tips, personal expenses, additional meals, airport tax or fuel surcharge increases, and services not listed in the inclusions are not covered.