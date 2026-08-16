Indian Railways' 12-Day Dakshin Bharat Yatra From Sikar Covers 5 Major Temples; Check Price And Full Itinerary

Planning a long temple trip across South India can mean dealing with several trains, hotels and local transfers. IRCTC has put together a single package that takes care of most of these arrangements.

The Dakshin Bharat Yatra Ex Sikar is an 11-night/12-day Bharat Gaurav special tourist train journey covering Tirupati, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari and Markapur. The tour starts on October 21, 2026, from Sikar and ends on November 1.

The train will also have boarding points at Jaipur, Ajmer, Bhilwara and Chittorgarh, making it easier for travellers from different parts of Rajasthan to join the trip.

Where Does The IRCTC Tour Take You?

The itinerary covers five key stops.

Tirupati: Travellers will visit the Lord Venkateshwar Swamy Temple.

Rameshwaram: The package includes a visit to the Sri Ramanath Swamy Temple.

Madurai: The tour takes travellers to the famous Meenakshi Temple.

Kanyakumari: There is time for local sightseeing, including the Rock Memorial, Gandhi Mandapam, and Sunset Point.

Markapur: The final major stop is the Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga Temple.

ALSO READ: Indian Railways' 4-Day Jyotirlinga Heritage Tour From Chandigarh Starts At Rs 25,780

Full Day-Wise Itinerary

Day 1 — October 21: Sikar To Chittaurgarh

The tour begins from Sikar Junction at 7 am. The Bharat Gaurav train will then stop at Jaipur at 9.20 am, Ajmer at 11.55 am, Bhilwara at 2.25 pm and Chittaurgarh at 3.25 pm for passenger boarding.

The train then continues towards South India.

Day 2 — October 22: On The Train

The second day is mainly a travel day. The train will pass through Ratlam, Bhopal, Itarsi, Nagpur, Balharshah and Gudur on the second day of the journey.

Day 3 — October 23: Arrival At Renigunta And Transfer To Tirupati

The train is scheduled to reach Renigunta Railway Station at 10 am. Breakfast will be served on board. From the station, passengers will be transferred to their accommodation.

Day 4 — October 24: Tirupati Darshan

After breakfast, travellers will proceed for darshan at Tirupati's Lord Venkateshwar Swamy Temple. They will return to their accommodation after the temple visit and spend the night there.

Day 5 — October 25: Tirupati To Rameshwaram

After checking out, the group will leave the accommodation at around 4 pm and proceed to Renigunta Railway Station. From there, the journey continues towards Rameshwaram.

Day 6 — October 26: Rameshwaram

The train is scheduled to reach Rameshwaram Railway Station at 5 am. After arrival, travellers will proceed to their hotels, check in and visit the Ramanath Swamy Temple. An overnight stay is planned in Rameshwaram.

Day 7 — October 27: Rameshwaram To Madurai And Kanyakumari

After breakfast, the group will leave Rameshwaram at 11 am for Madurai. The train is expected to reach Madurai/Kudalnagar around 2.30 pm.

Travellers will visit the Meenakshi Temple and then proceed to the railway station for the onward journey to Kanyakumari.

Day 8 — October 28: Kanyakumari

The train is scheduled to reach Kanyakumari Railway Station at 5.30 am. Breakfast will be served on board before travellers head to their accommodation to freshen up.

After lunch, there will be free time for local sightseeing. The itinerary includes the Rock Memorial, Gandhi Mandap and Sunset Point. After sightseeing and darshan, the group will return to the railway station for the overnight journey towards Markapur.

Day 9 — October 29: Overnight Journey

This day is mainly spent travelling towards Markapur.

Day 10 — October 30: Markapur

The train will reach Markapur Road Railway Station at around 4 am. After breakfast, passengers will proceed to their accommodation to wash and change.

The day includes a visit to the Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga Temple. After darshan, the group will return to the railway station and begin the journey towards Sikar.

IRCTC has specifically mentioned that a freshen-up/wash-and-change facility will be provided in dormitories on a multi-sharing basis for Standard and Comfort categories. Transport for these categories will be provided in non-AC buses.

Day 11 — October 31: Return Journey

The train will continue its return journey via Vijayawada, Warangal, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi and Ratlam.

Day 12 — November 1: Journey Ends At Sikar

The train will make scheduled halts at Chittaurgarh at 12 pm, Bhilwara at 1.40 pm, Ajmer at 3.30 pm and Jaipur at 5.30 pm.

It will reach Sikar at around 7.30 pm, marking the end of the tour.

How Much Does The Package Cost?

The Economy Sleeper category costs Rs 24,100 per adult, while the Standard 3AC package is priced at Rs 37,810 per adult. For those looking for a more comfortable option, the Comfort 2AC category costs Rs 50,290 per adult. For children aged 5-11 years, the package costs Rs 22,715 in Economy Sleeper, Rs 36,175 in Standard 3AC and Rs 48,330 in Comfort 2AC. The adult prices are listed for single, double and triple occupancy.

What Is Included?

The package covers the Bharat Gaurav special tourist train journey, hotel accommodation, wash-and-change facilities, transport and sightseeing by bus, meals, travel insurance, security on the train and applicable taxes.

The accommodation and transport differ by category. Economy includes non-AC rooms in budget hotels on twin/triple sharing and non-AC transport. Standard 3AC offers AC rooms in budget hotels on twin/triple sharing, but transport is non-AC. Comfort 2AC includes AC rooms and AC buses.

Meals include onboard vegetarian meals and off-board vegetarian meals at restaurants, hotels, banquets or through packed meals.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday Visits Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga Temple In Pune: All About The Ancient Shrine

What Is Not Included?

Travellers will have to pay separately for monument entry fees, boating and adventure activities, room service, sightseeing or local guide charges and tips.

Personal expenses such as laundry, mineral water, food and drinks outside the regular meals are also not covered.

Meals are pre-set, so passengers will not have a choice of menu.

Important Things To Know Before Booking

IRCTC says the itinerary and timings are tentative and may change depending on train operations. The tour will also operate only if the required minimum number of passengers is booked.

The cancellation charges depend on how many days before the tour the booking is cancelled. Cancellation up to 15 days before departure attracts a Rs 250 deduction per passenger. Cancellation between 8 and 14 days attracts a 25% deduction, while cancellation between 4 and 7 days attracts a 50% deduction. Cancellation less than four days before departure results in a 100% deduction.