Video: Train Halts To Allow Elephant Herd To Cross Railway Track In Assam

A Rajdhani Express was halted temporarily in Assam's Hojai district on Wednesday morning so that a herd of wild elephants could cross the railway track safely.

According to the officials, a forest staff member spotted an elephant herd near the railway track in Hawaipur as they tried to cross the track, with the Down Rajdhani Express approaching.

Alert action by the forest staff, the loco-pilot and the Lumding Railway Control Room ensured the elephant herd crossed safely the track, and the train resumed its journey.

Sharing the heartwarming video on social media, Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah described it as an unexpected halt that allowed the "adorable giants" to cross safely.

He said the alert actions of Assam Forest Department personnel, the loco pilot and the Lumding Railway Control Room ensured the safe passage of the elephant herd, following which the train resumed its journey.

The incident highlights the continued efforts of forest personnel and railway authorities to prevent human-wildlife conflict and ensure the safe movement of elephants across railway tracks in Assam.