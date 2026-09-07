Indian Railways' Kerala Tour Starts At Rs 31,665, Covers Munnar, Thekkady And Kanyakumari

Kerala is one of those places where you can pack a lot into one trip. From tea gardens and wildlife to beaches, temples and houseboat stays, the state has plenty to offer. IRCTC's Essence of Kerala package brings many of these experiences together in an 8-day, 7-night holiday.

The package covers Kochi, Munnar, Thekkady, Kumarakom, Trivandrum and Kanyakumari. It is available on selected dates till March 2027.

When Can You Book This Trip?

The package operates on several dates across the coming months. The package runs through September 1-30 and October 1-30.

In November, the available dates are November 1-6 and November 12-30, followed by December 1-10. In January 2027, departures are available on January 5, 10 and 20-31. The package also runs throughout February 1-28 and March 1-31, 2027.

ALSO READ: Indian Railways' 12-Day Dakshin Bharat Yatra From Sikar Covers 5 Major Temples; Check Price And Full Itinerary

Here's What The 8-Day Itinerary Looks Like

Day 1: Kochi

The trip starts in Kochi, with pick-up from Ernakulam Railway Station or Cochin Airport. The sightseeing plan includes the Dutch Palace, Jews Synagogue, Fort Kochi, St Francis Church and Santa Cruz Basilica. If time permits, travellers can also enjoy a boat ride at Marine Drive.

Day 2: Kochi To Munnar

After breakfast and check-out, the group heads to Munnar. A stop at the Tea Museum is included before checking into the hotel.

Day 3: Munnar Sightseeing

The third day is all about exploring Munnar. The itinerary covers Eravikulam National Park, Mattupetty Dam and Echo Point.

Day 4: Munnar To Thekkady

After breakfast, travellers leave for Thekkady. After checking in, there is an option to enjoy boating at the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary. The boating cost is payable directly.

Day 5: Thekkady To Kumarakom

The journey continues to Kumarakom, where travellers check into a houseboat. The cruise includes a lunch break and continues through the afternoon. An overnight stay on the houseboat is planned.

Day 6: Kumarakom To Trivandrum

After breakfast and check-out, the group heads to Trivandrum. The evening is free for a visit to Kovalam Beach.

Day 7: Trivandrum To Kanyakumari

Travellers will take a day trip to Kanyakumari. The sightseeing plan includes Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Gandhi Mandapam and Kumari Amman Temple. The day also includes a chance to watch the sunset before returning to Trivandrum.

Day 8: Trivandrum

The final day includes visits to Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Kuthiramalika Palace Museum and Napier Museum, if time permits. The tour ends with a drop at Trivandrum Railway Station or airport.

What Is The Package Price?

For bookings between April 1 and September 30, 2026, the Comfort package costs Rs 78,710 for single occupancy, Rs 40,635 for double occupancy and Rs 31,665 for triple occupancy. For children aged 5-11 years, the price is Rs 13,730 with a bed and Rs 7,405 without a bed.

For bookings from October 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027, the rates are slightly higher. Single occupancy costs Rs 85,985, double occupancy is Rs 43,930 and triple occupancy is Rs 33,980. The child fare is Rs 14,215 with a bed and Rs 9,380 without a bed.

The package includes cab services, hotel stays, meals and travel insurance.

ALSO READ: Indian Railways Launches 9-Day Japan Tour From Mumbai, Packages Start At Rs 3.36 Lakh

A Few Things To Know

Some sightseeing timings depend on the opening days and hours of the attractions. The itinerary also notes that the Kumari Amman Temple and Padmanabhaswamy Temple have specific dress requirements. Travellers should also check the sightseeing schedule with the tour operator before visiting.