When Is Diwali 2026? Check Date, Lakshmi Puja Muhurat And Significance

Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated with diyas, colourful lights and prayers for happiness and prosperity. As Diwali 2026 approaches, people are seeking clarity on whether the festival will fall on November 8 or November 9. According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

Diwali is celebrated on Amavasya, or the new moon day, in the Hindu month of Kartik. In 2026, the Amavasya Tithi will begin at 11:28 am on November 8 and end at 12:32 pm on November 9.

Diwali will be celebrated on November 8 because the Pradosh Kaal, the evening period considered important for worship, is also taken into account when deciding the festival date.

On this occasion, people decorate their homes with diyas and colourful lights. They also worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha and pray for happiness and prosperity in their families.

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat On Diwali 2026

Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha is an important part of Diwali celebrations. According to the Panchang, the following are the auspicious timings for Diwali 2026.

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 5:54 pm to 7:50 pm

5:54 pm to 7:50 pm Pradosh Kaal: 5:41 pm to 8:17 pm

5:41 pm to 8:17 pm Nishita Kaal: 11:44 pm to 12:36 am

People can perform their prayers during these timings.

Significance Of Lakshmi And Ganesha Puja

According to religious beliefs, worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali is associated with happiness, peace and prosperity in the home. Lord Ganesha is worshipped to seek the removal of obstacles from auspicious activities.

Diwali, the festival that signifies the triumph of good over evil, is celebrated with immense joy and devotion across India and in many parts of the world. The Amavasya night, or new moon night, holds special spiritual importance during the festival. On this day, Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana and completing his 14-year exile. To welcome him, the residents of Ayodhya lit countless lamps, illuminating the entire city. This tradition is believed to have marked the beginning of Diwali celebrations. Since then, lighting diyas on Amavasya has symbolised the victory of light over darkness and righteousness over evil. Beyond its festive celebrations, Diwali also conveys a timeless message of hope, reminding people that faith, positivity, and perseverance can help overcome even the toughest challenges in life.