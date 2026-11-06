Delhi Traffic Police Issues Special Traffic Advisory For Anand Vihar ISBT From November 5 To 15

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a special traffic advisory for the festive season in view of Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja. Special traffic arrangements will remain in force around Anand Vihar ISBT and adjoining transport hubs from November 5 to November 15, 2026.

A huge rush of passengers is expected at Anand Vihar ISBT during the festive period as thousands of people travel to their home towns to celebrate the festivals with their families. To manage the crowd and ensure smooth movement of vehicles, Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements in the area.

Commuters have been advised to follow diversions, avoid unauthorised parking, plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel.

In its advisory, Delhi Traffic Police has requested motorists to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. People have also been asked to follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion.

The police said that special deployment will be made around Anand Vihar ISBT and nearby roads to regulate traffic and help passengers reach the bus terminal on time. Unauthorised parking and illegal pick-up and drop-off of passengers will be strictly checked.

For real-time updates and assistance, commuters can connect with Delhi Traffic Police through its official channels. People can follow Delhi Traffic Police on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest traffic updates. They can also contact the police on WhatsApp at 8750871493. For any emergency or traffic-related help, people can call helpline numbers 1095 or 011-25844444.

Delhi Traffic Police has appealed to the public to leave early for their journey, use public transport wherever possible and avoid bringing private vehicles to the ISBT area during peak hours. The police said that these steps will help reduce traffic jams and make travel comfortable for everyone during the festive season.