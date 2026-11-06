Jharkhand Tribal Leader Dies By Suicide. Went Live On Facebook Minutes Before

Tribal leader Nisha Bhagat has allegedly died by suicide on Friday in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

Shortly before the incident, she went live on Facebook for about 10 minutes. Police were informed and reached the spot. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors examined her and declared her dead.

In the video, which runs for about 10 minutes, Nisha Bhagat speaks about her work for tribal society. She says she kept fighting to protect her community but felt that nothing was changing. She also says she had tried to raise her security with the administration, and claims the administration had failed. At one point, she says she felt that nobody stood with her.

The reasons behind her death are not yet known. Police are looking into the matter and have been speaking to her family members and people living nearby. The Facebook live video is also being treated as part of the investigation.

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Who Was Nisha Bhagat?

Nisha Bhagat was originally from Gumla district and belonged to the Oraon tribal community. She was known for working on the rights, identity, culture and traditions of tribal people.

Her father, Handu Bhagat, was an activist linked to the Jharkhand movement. His role in that movement and in the struggle for tribal rights left a deep mark on her.

After finishing school, Nisha Bhagat studied hotel management in Durgapur and later worked in Bengaluru. She eventually left that job to focus on issues of identity, culture and rights within the tribal community.

Tribal identity and rights were at the heart of her work. She regularly spoke up for the demand for a 'Sarna Religious Code' and for the protection of jal-jangal-zameen (water, forests, and land). She also raised the implementation of the CNT-SPT Acts and the PESA Act, and the preservation of tribal culture and traditions. She spoke publicly as well on religious conversion and 'delisting.'

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In December 2025, Nisha Bhagat shaved her head to protest against religious conversion and 'delisting.' She argued that people who have converted to another religion should not receive the benefits of tribal reservation. She put this view forward on public platforms and led awareness campaigns within the tribal community.

Alongside her social work, she became active in politics. She was associated with the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) and contested the 2024 Legislative Assembly election from the Gumla constituency.