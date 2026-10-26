Barefoot Saree Runner Kavita Misses Selection Despite Clearing 1,600m Race

Kavita, who won hearts on social media by running barefoot in a saree, was hoping to change her life through a recruitment test. The mother of two from Jharkhand's Ramgarh district cleared the 1,600-metre race in just 8 minutes and 57 seconds, well ahead of the 10-minute deadline. However, her dream of getting selected came to an end when she failed to clear the high jump despite getting three attempts.

Three Chances at High Jump, but No Success

Kavita's roll number in the recruitment test was 238. She completed the 1,600-metre race before the deadline and successfully cleared the running test.

She was then given three chances to clear the high jump. Unfortunately, she could not cross the required height and was declared unsuccessful. A total of 930 female candidates had arrived to take part in the test.

How Kavita Went Viral on Social Media

Kavita first came into the spotlight earlier this month during a trial run organised by Ankit Running Academy at the Sido-Kanhu district ground.

Due to financial difficulties and a lack of basic facilities, she did not even have running shoes. Despite these challenges, she took part in the race wearing a saree and running barefoot. Photos and videos of her running quickly spread across social media, making her an overnight sensation.

Supporting Her Family After Her Husband's Death

Kavita's life has been full of hardships. Her husband died a few years ago, leaving her to take care of their two children and her elderly in-laws. With the hope of securing a job, becoming financially independent and supporting her family, she appeared for the recruitment test. After her story went viral, several people came forward to help her so that she could continue her training and provide for her family.

Clearing the 1,600-metre race had raised hopes that she might achieve her dream. However, failing the high jump ended her chances of selection.

Kavita's story is a reminder of the determination it takes to overcome difficult circumstances. It also highlights the challenges faced by candidates from financially weaker backgrounds, who often struggle to access even the basic facilities needed to pursue their dreams.