7 Killed After Speeding Truck Runs Over People In Jharkhand: Cops

Seven people were killed when a speeding 18-wheeler truck ran over them late Thursday night in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said.

The accident occurred near the Jone-Ludru turn, before Poda, on the Karra-Torpa main road within the Karra police station area. Among the victims were four women and three children.

The victims have been identified as Pako Devi, Kasila Devi, Manhu Devi, Golu Kumar, Anjali Kumari, Tuti Kumari, and 12-year-old Saurabh Nayak.

Khushbu Kumari, who was injured in the accident, is undergoing treatment at Khunti Sadar Hospital.

All the victims were residents of a colony located near the Jone-Ludru turn.

According to eyewitnesses, at around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, a scooter rider lost control and fell into bushes near a culvert close to the Jone-Ludru turn. After learning about the incident, local women and children gathered near the culvert to help and check on the rider.

Meanwhile, a speeding truck coming from the Torpa side ran over the people standing along the roadside in which six people died on the spot. The tragedy triggered chaos and cries for help at the spot. Local residents informed the police and assisted in taking the injured to the hospital.

With the help of police and local residents, all the deceased and the injured were brought to Khunti Sadar Hospital.

At around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, 12-year-old Saurabh Nayak also succumbed to his injuries during treatment, raising the death toll to seven.

Khushboo Kumari, who was injured in the incident, is still undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Local residents alleged that the driver of the truck (JH 02 AJ 1377) was under the influence of alcohol.

The truck was reportedly coming from Torpa towards Karra at high speed and in a reckless manner.

During this time, it ran over people who were standing by the roadside. Following the accident, the driver and the helper fled the spot.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)