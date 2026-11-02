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Woman, 2-Year-Old Son Among 3 Killed As Truck Crashes Into Bike In UP

The four were on their way to Maholi town in Sitapur district on a bike when a speeding truck coming from the Kasta side hit their two-wheeler.

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Woman, 2-Year-Old Son Among 3 Killed As Truck Crashes Into Bike In UP
The accident happened near Shivala crossing in Mitauli town in Lakhimpur Kheri district.
Lakhimpur Kheri (UP):

A woman, her toddler son and a relative died on the spot, while her husband sustained critical injuries in a head-on collision between a speeding truck and their motorcycle here on Monday morning, police said.

The accident happened near Shivala crossing in Mitauli town in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

According to Mitauli Station House Officer Dileep Chaubey, the deceased were Mohini (24), her son Abhyansh (2) and her relative Khushbu (20), all residents of Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Mohini's husband Arvind, who was left injured, was rushed to Kheri district hospital after preliminary treatment at Behjam hospital.

The four were on their way to Maholi town in Sitapur district on a bike when a speeding truck coming from the Kasta side hit their two-wheeler.

Chaubey said the truck driver was nabbed and his vehicle was taken into custody, while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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Mitauli Accident, Lakhimpur Kheri Accident, UP Road Accident
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