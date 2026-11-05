Actors Lure Doctor To Kochi Home, Thrash Him, Steal Phone, Watch Worth Rs 3.5 Lakh

Two actors are among three people who have been arrested for luring a young doctor to a house in Kochi on the pretext of a medical emergency and then assaulting him and robbing him of items worth Rs 3.5 lakh, including his cellphone.

Officials said actor Athulya Chandra, actor-producer Bibin Perumbilli and some others asked the doctor to visit a flat in an apartment complex called Essen Springdale in Kochi on Monday, claiming that someone needed immediate medical attention. When the doctor arrived at the apartment around 6.30 am, there were 12 people there.

READ | Case Filed Against NRI Passenger At Kochi Airport After Row Over iPhone Customs Duty

The First Information Report (FIR) states that the accused claimed the doctor had raped one of their relatives and threatened to file a case against him. Perumbilli and others allegedly slapped the doctor, made him sit on a chair and hit him in the ribs.

Chandra snatched the doctor's phone, smartwatch and wireless earphones and threatened him by saying things like "You are a thief, son. I will kill you," according to the FIR.

READ | 'A Stab In My Chest': Kerala Mercedes Crash Victim's Daughter On Bail To Accused's Judge Father

"The other accused locked the complainant in a room and beat him up, acting as accomplices and helpers to each other in the crime," the FIR states.

After escaping from the apartment, the doctor went to the Kadavanthra police station and filed a complaint. Officials said they have leads about the identities of the nine other accused and efforts are on to arrest them. They are also probing whether robbery was the only motive for the attack.



