Spot Allu Arjun, Ram Charan In This Blockbuster Pic From Actor Sai Durgha Tej's Engagement Ceremony In Hyderabad

Actor Sai Durgha Tej and Kiran got engaged at Hilton Hyderabad Genome Valley Resort on November 5 in the presence of family members and loved ones. The celebrations brought the extended Konidela and Allu families together under one roof before their marriage which is scheduled to take place on December 10, Hyderabad.

The engagement was attended by Sai Durgha Tej's parents, Dr. Siva Prasad and Vijaya Durga, and his brother Vaishnav Tej, along with Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela, Ram Charan.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy, Allu Bobby and Neela Shah, Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi and Vaayuv Tej, Naga Babu and Padmaja, Niharika Konidela, Allu Aravind and Allu Nirmala, Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy and Akira Nandan and Aadhya also made it to the celebrations.

Close friends and colleagues, including Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy, Naveen Vijay Krishna, Harsha Chemudu, Venky Kudumula, Navdeep and and Harshith Reddy were also present.

Actors Ram Charan, Varun Tej and Niharika Konidela are Tej's cousins. Pawan Kalyan and Nagendra Babu are his maternal uncles.

Actors Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish and their father, Allu Aravind are related by marriage through Chiranjeevi.

In March 2024, Sai Durgha announced that he was changing his name from Sai Dharam Tej to Sai Durgha Tej. The changed name is derived from his mother's name.

Tej started his acting career with the box office success Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham (2014). He later appeared in films like Chitralahari (2019) and Prati Roju Pandage (2019), to name a few.