'An Attempt To Raise The Bar Of Indian Cinema': Allu Arjun's Roaring Shout-Out To <i>Ramayana</i> Team Ahead Of Release

Ahead of the release of Ramayana tomorrow, superstar Allu Arjun wished the team success with a message. Underscoring the film's cultural value and attempt to raise the bar of Indian cinema, Allu Arjun wrote, "My best wishes to the entire Ramayana team. It's not just a movie. It's a representation of our culture and an attempt to raise the bar of Indian films. I wholeheartedly send my pure, positive wishes to the entire team for their divine attempt."

"Let's all unite and come forward to support a pure attempt that carries our stories, our culture and our glory," he added.

'Jai Sri Ram,' he concluded his message with these words.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash play Sita and Ravana respectively. Both of the stars have huge pull in the South and pan India.

Allu Arjun's message comes at a juncture when celebrities across languages are rooting for the film as a celebration of Indian cinema.

Eager to catch the film, Dhurandhar actor Arjun Rampal also wished the team success.

He wrote, "Ram ji aaye Rampal ke ghar. My heart was overjoyed with pride and love, when my son brought home a figurine of Lord Rama, introducing him as his new favourite super hero. Tomorrow the world and a whole new generation will be introduced to the Ramayana. Thank you to this absolutely fantastic team that dreamt the dream of every artist, filmmaker's and actors who have discussed telling the story of this epic at this scale. You guys have done it. As an artist I only feel proud. Can't wait to watch it, with my whole family. Can't wait for the world to watch our story."

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the biggest release of the year.

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2028.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Yash play pivotal roles in the film.

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