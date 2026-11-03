Jharkhand Board 2027: Matric, Intermediate Application Process Begins From November 12

JAC Board Application Form 2027: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Matric (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) board 2027 application schedule. As per the official notice the online application process for the class 10th and 12th students will begin from November 12, 2026.

Students who will be appearing for the Jharkhand board examination 2027 will be able to submit their application form through their respective schools and colleges until November 26, without a late fee. The application forms will be available for the Secondary and Intermediate students on the JAC website.

JAC 2027 Application Form: Important Dates

Students appearing for the Secondary and Intermediate board exam 2027 can check the crucial form dates below:

Application process begins: November 12, 2026

Last date to apply without late fee: November 26, 2026

Application with late fee: November 27 to December 4, 2026

Students must make sure all the details they are filling in the application form must be correct.

JAC Class 10, 12 Application Form: Steps to Fill the Form

To fill out the form students need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official JAC website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Downloads and Web Notice' section.

Step 3: Now select the relevant examination form for the Matric or Intermediate board exam.

Step 4: Once clicked on the form, fill out the relevant details such as academic and personal.

Step 5: Submit the filled form for online data submission.

Also download the confirmation page.

Class 10th students must note that the details in the form must match the details in their class 9th marksheet.