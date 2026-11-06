Supreme Court Issues Notice To Kerala Congress On Post Targeting Chief Justice

The Supreme Court on Friday issued show-cause notices to the office-bearers of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in a contempt petition over an allegedly objectionable social media post directed at the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

While an unconditional apology was tendered on behalf of the Congress, the court questioned the sincerity of the apology and asked why contempt proceedings should not be initiated under Article 139 of the Constitution.

The KPCC on October 27 had apologised to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant over a controversial post published on the official X account of the Kerala Congress unit. The apology came in a reply to a legal notice issued by Meenesh Dubey, joint secretary, the Supreme Court Bar Association.

A bench comprising Justice Arvind Kumar and Justice Vipul M Pancholi was hearing the contempt case relating to a post published on October 12 on the X handle of the Kerala Congress.

During the hearing, counsel appearing for the KPCC informed the court that an affidavit would be filed in the matter. In response, the bench clarified that the notice was being issued not merely to an individual but to all office-bearers of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee.

It was submitted on behalf of the Congress that the post had been uploaded on the party's official social media platform without the approval or consent of its office-bearers.

The counsel further informed the court that a press release had been issued the following day regarding the matter and that the post had subsequently been removed.

Responding to the submissions, the Supreme Court remarked, "We shall see whether the affidavit comes from your pen or from your heart."

The bench indicated that it would consider further action only after assessing the sincerity and genuineness of the apology.

Post Triggered Controversy

The controversy erupted after the Kerala Congress unit's official X account carried remarks targeting the Chief Justice during a protest organised by the INDIA bloc.

The march to the Supreme Court was held as part of the opposition alliance's demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The social media post expressed anger over the Chief Justice's reported position that he could not meet INDIA bloc leaders because of legal issues.

It carried the remark: "Surya Kant, resign. We will find a replacement for you."

The post triggered both political and legal controversy as it was directed at the head of the country's judiciary.

The Kerala Congress unit later withdrew the post.