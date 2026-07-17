UNESCO Heritage Kalka-Shimla Toy Train Returns, Fares Start At Rs 50

The popular Mix-Up-Down toy train on the UNESCO World Heritage Kalka-Shimla railway line resumed on Thursday. The train, which charges only Rs 50 for travel between Shimla and Kalka, has been restored as a regular service after a summer hiatus.

The return of the popular toy train follows the conclusion of a temporary holiday special that had been introduced to handle peak-season demand between May 25 and July 15. The Mix-Up-Down toy train stops at every station along the Kalka-Shimla route, including smaller intermediate stations, to improve connectivity for local passengers.

Stops Along The Way

The train departs from Kalka at 8 AM and reaches Shimla at 1:55 PM. On its return journey, it leaves Shimla at 5 PM and arrives at Kalka at 10:22 PM, a senior railway official at Shimla railway station told The Indian Express.

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The official further told the outlet, “The train will halt at all 18 stations between Kalka and Shimla, making it convenient for passengers travelling to and from intermediate stations. The service is expected to benefit not only tourists eager to experience the scenic journey through the historic narrow-gauge railway but also local residents, students, office-goers, and daily commuters who rely on affordable public transport.”

Fares Starting Under Rs 50

The ticket fare for the toy train is Rs 50 for the full journey between Kalka and Shimla. For passengers travelling between intermediate stations along the 96 km route, the fare is even lower than that. The train has six general class coaches, all designed to accommodate unreserved passengers, making it the most affordable and convenient option on the route.

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The resumption of the famous Mix-Up-Down toy train is expected to boost both tourism and local transportation significantly, given the train's low-fare structure and convenient timings. Heritage railway journeys are frequently marketed as exclusive or nostalgic products, but this particular service brings together both the opportunity of picturesque sightseeing and functional public transport.