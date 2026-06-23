Which Waterfall Is The Tallest In The World?

When people think of famous waterfalls, names like Niagara or Victoria Falls often come to mind. However, neither holds the title of the world's tallest waterfall. Located deep within a remote national park and plunging from the top of a dramatic tabletop mountain, this natural wonder continues to draw travellers and nature enthusiasts alike. Here's where you will find the tallest waterfall in the world.

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Angel Falls Is The Tallest Waterfall In The World

Photo Credit: Instagram/@camivalenn

Located in Venezuela, Angel Falls is widely recognised as the world's tallest uninterrupted waterfall. It has a total height of approximately 979 metres (3,212 feet), with a continuous drop of about 807 metres (2,648 feet).

The waterfall cascades from the summit of Auyán-tepui, one of the region's iconic flat-topped mountains, also known as tepuis.

How Did Angel Falls Get Its Name?

The waterfall is named after Jimmie Angel, an American aviator who flew over the falls in 1933 and helped bring global attention to the site. Locally, it is also known as Kerepakupai Meru, an Indigenous Pemon name that is often translated as "waterfall of the deepest place."

Why The Waterfall Looks So Spectacular

One of the most striking features of Angel Falls is its immense height. Because the drop is so long, strong winds often break the falling water into mist before it reaches the ground.

Visitors are often drawn to:

The nearly kilometre-high drop

The dramatic tepui backdrop

Dense rainforest surroundings

Mist and clouds forming around the cascade

The remote setting adds to its untouched, almost otherworldly appeal.

Located Inside A UNESCO-Protected National Park

Angel Falls lies within Canaima National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its ancient geological formations and exceptional biodiversity.

The park is famous for:

Massive tabletop mountains (tepuis)

Rainforests and rivers

Rare wildlife and plant species

Numerous waterfalls and lagoons

Scientists consider this region one of the world's most unique ecosystems due to its age and isolation.

How Travellers Reach Angel Falls

Reaching Angel Falls is part of the adventure due to its remote location. Most visitors typically:

Fly to Canaima Camp from major Venezuelan cities

Travel by riverboat through the rainforest

Hike through parts of the national park to reach viewpoints

The journey can be challenging, but it helps preserve the area's natural beauty.

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Best Time To Visit

The ideal time to visit Angel Falls is between June and November, when seasonal rains increase water flow and make the waterfall more dramatic.

During drier months, the volume of water can reduce significantly, with some of it turning into mist before reaching the base.

Other Famous Waterfalls Around The World

While Angel Falls is the tallest, several other waterfalls are famous for different reasons:

Niagara Falls - Known for its powerful flow

Victoria Falls - One of the world's largest waterfall curtains

Iguazu Falls - Renowned for its vast network of cascades

Each offers a unique experience, but none surpass Angel Falls in height.

Angel Falls is more than just a record-holder. Its remote setting, dramatic landscape and extraordinary height combine to create one of the most awe-inspiring natural attractions on the planet. For travellers and nature lovers, it remains one of the world's most remarkable waterfall destinations.