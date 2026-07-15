Khajuraho Named India's Best Airport For Passenger Satisfaction, Bhopal Takes 3rd Spot

Khajuraho Airport in Madhya Pradesh has secured the top spot in the Airports Authority of India's (AAI) 2026 National Customer Satisfaction Index, while Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal has claimed the third position, highlighting the state's growing focus on improving the passenger experience.

The recognition is based on feedback from travellers across airports in the country and reflects high standards in passenger facilities, cleanliness, security, staff behaviour and overall service quality.

Calling it a major achievement for Madhya Pradesh, officials said the rankings underline the state's efforts to offer a smoother and more comfortable airport experience to both domestic and international travellers.

Khajuraho Airport Director Santosh Singh said the recognition is especially significant for tourism. With better air connectivity and improved passenger facilities, the airport is expected to attract more visitors to Khajuraho, home to the world-famous UNESCO-listed temple complex known for its stunning architecture and intricate carvings.

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He credited the achievement to the hard work of the entire airport team, the trust shown by passengers and the airport's continued commitment to delivering better services. According to him, the airport management will continue working towards providing world-class facilities while further improving service quality in the years ahead.

The AAI rankings were based entirely on passenger feedback collected at airports across India. Travellers rated airports on several parameters, including check-in procedures, security checks, terminal cleanliness, waiting times, staff behaviour, catering facilities, information systems and the overall travel experience.

A Gateway To One Of India's Most Famous Heritage Destinations

Photo: Canva

Located just 3 km from Khajuraho town, the airport serves both Khajuraho and Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh. Spread across nearly 590 acres, the airport has been playing a key role in boosting tourism since it first opened in 1978. The airport was originally developed to improve access to the famous Khajuraho Group of Monuments, one of India's most visited UNESCO World Heritage Sites. As tourist numbers grew over the years, the airport also expanded its infrastructure.

Modern Facilities For Travellers

Khajuraho Airport today offers a range of passenger-friendly facilities aimed at making travel more convenient. The terminal houses check-in counters, security screening, baggage claim areas, shops and dining options. One of the airport's unique features is its display of local artwork and sculptures, giving visitors a glimpse of the region's rich cultural heritage even before they step out of the terminal.

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With Khajuraho Airport now ranked as India's highest-rated airport for customer satisfaction and Bhopal Airport also making it to the top three, Madhya Pradesh has received a significant boost in its efforts to strengthen tourism and improve air travel infrastructure.