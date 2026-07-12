Norwegian Air Loses FIFA World Cup Bet, Swaps Instagram Logo With British Airways

Norwegian Air has temporarily replaced its Instagram profile logo with British Airways' emblem after losing a FIFA World Cup bet. The move came after England defeated Norway 2-1 in their quarter-final in Miami.

The friendly wager kicked off on July 8, when Norwegian Air challenged British Airways to a logo bet on Instagram. The deal was simple: the airline representing the losing nation's team would replace its Instagram profile logo with the winner's for a day. The bet soon went viral on social media, with other airlines jumping in and millions tuning in to follow the exchange.

After England beat Norway 2-1 on Saturday, Norwegian Air followed through on the bet by updating its Instagram profile picture to British Airways' logo. The airline shared a simple graphic featuring the British Airways emblem with the messages: “It's coming home” and “Well played, England & British Airways.”

The side note read, "While the tournament is over for us, this friendly bet will forever live in all our hearts. We wish England and @british_airways all the best in the semi-final, and we sincerely hope you'll get to bring football home!"

Following the loss, Norwegian Air also launched a 48-hour flash sale covering all routes connecting the UK and Norway. The friendly wager also resulted in the airline offering travel discounts to passengers to celebrate the rivalry.

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British Airways shared a carousel post on Instagram, making friendly jabs at Norwegian Air. "Rivals for 90 minutes, friends forever. A little competition keeps things interesting, thanks for challenging us @flynorwegian! Well done to the England team on qualifying for the World Cup semi-finals! It's coming home!" the caption read.

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The bet wasn't limited to just Norwegian Air and British Airways. Other airlines also joined in the fun, leaving comments on the posts.

Malaysia Airlines wrote, "Respect to @flynorwegian ! Most airlines need six months and 14 approvals to change a logo."

Kenya Airways added, "Well played @flynorwegian and @british_airways."

BLR Airport commented, "Safe to say, the logo made it through security."

"The crossover episode we all enjoyed," remarked Virgin Australia.