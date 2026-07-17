How Much India's First Hydrogen Train Ticket Costs? Route And Unique Features You Should Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, July 17, flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train. This marks a major milestone in the country's journey towards greener public transport. Developed using indigenous technology, the train will run on the Jind-Sonipat section of Northern Railway in Haryana, making India one of a select few countries to introduce hydrogen-powered passenger rail services. The project is expected to pave the way for cleaner rail travel while reducing dependence on fossil fuels. Curious about how much a ticket costs, where the train will run and what makes it different from conventional trains? Here's everything you need to know.

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How Much Does A Ticket Cost?

One of the biggest highlights of the newly launched hydrogen train is its affordable fare. According to railway officials, the fare starts at Rs 5, while the maximum ticket price is Rs 25, depending on the distance travelled. People who boarded the inaugural service also purchased tickets priced at Rs 5.

Here's The Route It Will Cover

India's first hydrogen-powered train will operate on the Jind-Sonipat section of Northern Railway in Haryana. The train will run between Jind Junction and Sonipat, passing through several stations along the way, including:

Jind City

Pandu Pindara

Lalit Khera Halt

Bhambhewa

Isapur Kheri Halt

Butana Halt

Khandrai Halt

Rabrah Halt

Lath

Mohana

Barwasni Halt

Sonipat

According to the official release, the train has been approved to operate at a maximum speed of 75 kmph, while its design speed is 110 kmph.

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What Sets This Train Apart From Regular Trains

Unlike conventional trains that rely on diesel or electricity from overhead lines, this train generates electricity onboard using hydrogen fuel cells. During this process, hydrogen reacts with oxygen to produce electricity, with water vapour and heat being the only by-products, making it a cleaner alternative for rail transport.

Some of its key features include:

A 10-coach hydrogen fuel cell-based trainset

Two hydrogen-powered Driving Power Cars and eight trailer coaches

A 1,200 kW hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system

Passenger capacity of around 2,600 people

Multiple safety systems to detect hydrogen leaks, smoke, flames and overheating

The launch of India's first hydrogen-powered train is part of Indian Railways' larger push towards cleaner and more sustainable transportation. The project has also led to the development of the country's largest railway hydrogen storage and refuelling facility at Jind, with the capacity to store nearly 3,000 kg of hydrogen. According to the government, the facility has been developed in line with internationally accepted safety standards and has undergone independent safety assessments.

With this launch, India joins a group of countries, including Germany, Japan, China and the United States, that have introduced hydrogen-powered rail technology.