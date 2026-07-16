Japan To End Instant Tax-Free Shopping For Tourists From November 2026

If you are planning to visit Japan in 2026, there is an important travel update you should know before shopping. From November 1, Japan will introduce a new tax-free shopping system for international visitors. Under the new rules, tourists will no longer receive a tax discount at the time of purchase. Instead, they will have to pay the full price for eligible items while shopping. Before leaving Japan, travellers must complete customs checks at the airport and then claim their tax refund through the new process.

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For many years, visitors only had to show their passport at participating stores to get the tax removed immediately, which made shopping quick and easy. The new system changes that process and adds an extra step before travellers receive their money back.

According to the Japan Tax Free Shop website, to qualify for a tax refund, you must spend at least 5,000 yen (Rs 2,967) at the same store on the same day. The items you buy must be taken out of Japan when you leave the country.

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You can only claim tax back on goods that you can personally carry with you when you depart. The special sealed packaging previously required for food, drinks and cosmetics will no longer be used. But if you use or consume these items while you are still in Japan, you will not be able to claim a tax refund for them during customs checks before departure.

To get your tax refund, you must complete a customs inspection before leaving Japan. You need to do this within 90 days of buying the items. At participating airports, travellers will need to complete customs verification through a designated terminal or customs inspection process before departure. Once this process is finished and your purchase is verified, you can receive your tax refund if you meet all the conditions.

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After you scan your passport at the tax-free terminal, the system will tell you if your purchases need a customs inspection. If you receive a green result, your customs process is complete, and no further inspection is needed. If you see a red result, you must take your tax-free items to customs, where officials will check them before your refund is processed.

At airports such as Narita, Haneda, Kansai, Chubu, Fukuoka, New Chitose and Naha, travellers can also complete this process online via Visit Japan Web before passing through security. Dedicated WiFi is available in the international departure area to help visitors complete the procedure.