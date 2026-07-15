Leaving Japan Now Costs More As Japan Triples Departure Tax To Rs 1,800

Starting July 1, 2026, Japan has tripled its International Tourist Tax, also known as the departure tax. The fee has gone up from JPY 1,000 to JPY 3,000 (roughly ₹600 to ₹1800) for every person leaving the country by air or sea. However, you probably won't have to pay it separately. The tax is usually added to your flight or cruise ticket by airlines, cruise operators or travel agencies before you travel.

Why Is Japan Charging Leaving Tourists More?

Japan says the extra money will help make travelling across the country smoother and more enjoyable as record numbers of tourists continue to visit.

The government plans to spend the money in three key areas.

1. Faster, Easier Travel

Long airport queues could soon become less of a headache. The funds will be used for faster immigration and departure processes, self-service baggage drop counters, walk-through airport gates, and better crowd management at busy tourist spots. The idea is to simply cut down on waiting time and crowding.

Also Read: Australia To Make Airport Arrivals Faster With New QR-Based Digital Passenger Cards

2. Showing Visitors More Of Japan

Japan wants tourists to explore beyond famous cities like Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka. The money will help promote lesser-known destinations, run tourism campaigns with airlines, and share travel information through the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), and organise tourism events around the world. Japan hopes travellers will discover more hidden gems across the country.

3. Protecting Japan's Heritage

Some of the money will also be used to preserve Japan's history and natural beauty.

Plans include restoring historic streets and buildings, improving hiking trails, upgrading cultural sites, beautifying towns and public spaces, and opening more heritage sites to visitors.

Who Has To Pay?

Photo: Pexels

The tax applies to most people leaving Japan, including tourists and Japanese residents travelling abroad. However, children under 2 years old don't have to pay. Also, if your eligible ticket was issued on or before June 30, 2026, you may still pay the old JPY 1,000 rate.

Also Read: Thailand Changes Visa Rules For Indians, Opens 30-Day Visa-Free Entry After Tourists Drop

The departure tax raised about 49 billion yen in fiscal 2025. According to The Japan Times, with the new rate, the government expects that figure to jump to around 130 billion yen in fiscal 2026. So, if you're visiting Japan after July 1, 2026, your trip may cost a little more because of the higher departure tax.