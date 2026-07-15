Thailand Changes Visa Rules For Indians, Opens 30-Day Visa-Free Entry After Tourists Drop

Thailand has once again made visa-free travel available for Indian passport holders, making it easier for Indian tourists to visit the popular destination. The move comes just months after Thailand ended its earlier 60-day visa exemption programme, a change that was followed by a drop in visitor arrivals from India.

Under the new rules, Indian travellers will no longer need to apply for a visa on arrival. However, the visa-free stay has been capped at 30 days, compared to the earlier allowance of 60 days. The decision is expected to encourage more Indians to choose Thailand for short holidays and leisure travel.

What Has Changed?

According to a report by Bangkok Post, Thailand's Cabinet has approved a revised visa policy that grants travellers from 59 countries visa-free entry for up to 30 days.

As part of the changes, India joins Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Malta and the Maldives in receiving enhanced visa privileges. The move also ensures that all 27 European Union member states now enjoy the same visa benefits.

For Indian travellers, the new visa-free arrangement replaces the existing visa-on-arrival system.

Also Read: Indian Embassy Issues Fresh Thailand Travel Advisory, Highlights Rs 58,000 Cash Rule

Why Did Thailand Remove Visa-Free Entry Earlier?

In May 2026, Thailand withdrew its 60-day visa-free entry scheme for travellers from 93 countries, including India. At the time, Cabinet ministers said the longer visa-free period was being misused in ways that violated the law and posed concerns for national security.

Following the policy change, Indian visitors once again had to obtain a visa on arrival before entering the country. This led to a nearly 20% decline in tourist arrivals from India, according to Thailand's Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Why A 30-Day Visa-Free Stay For Indian Travellers?

The report noted that Indian tourists spend an average of 7.2 days per trip in Thailand. The government appears to have taken this travel pattern into account while introducing a shorter, 30-day visa-free stay instead of reinstating the earlier 60-day exemption.

When Will The New Rules Take Effect?

The revised visa regulations will come into effect 15 days after they are published in Thailand's Royal Gazette.

Travellers who enter Thailand before the new rules are implemented will be allowed to remain in the country for the duration permitted under their original entry conditions.