Indian Embassy Issues Fresh Thailand Travel Advisory, Highlights Rs 58000 Cash Rule

Thailand remains a popular destination among Indian travellers, but those planning a trip may need to pay closer attention to entry requirements before departure. On July 2, the Indian Embassy in Bangkok issued an advisory detailing the documents and requirements Indian nationals should carry while visiting the country. The advisory comes after Thailand ended its visa-free entry programme for Indian passport holders, making it important for travellers to ensure they comply with the latest immigration and documentation rules before starting their journey.

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What Indian Travellers Need To Know

According to the embassy, visitors must carry a valid passport with at least six months' validity from the date of arrival in Thailand. They should also have confirmed return tickets, hotel bookings and a clear travel itinerary. Travellers are also required to complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) within 72 hours before arrival. The online form can be submitted through Thailand's immigration portal and generates a QR code that may be required during immigration checks.

Visa And Cash Requirements

The embassy has advised travellers to obtain the appropriate visa based on the purpose of their visit. It also said that tourists using the Visa Waiver or Visa on Arrival (VOA) facility should carry at least 20,000 Thai Baht (THB) (Rs 57,446) per passenger in cash. Immigration officials may also ask visitors to show proof of sufficient funds during entry checks.

Important Advice For Job Seekers And Transit Passengers

The advisory cautions travellers against using the Visa Waiver or Visa on Arrival facility if they have secured a job offer in Thailand. Such visitors should obtain the appropriate visa before travelling, as entering the country on a tourist status for employment purposes may violate local immigration rules.

Passengers transiting through Thailand have also been advised to carry all relevant documents related to their final destination, including onward travel documents and any visas required by the destination country.

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Indian Embassy's 11-Point Checklist

Carry a valid passport with at least six months' validity from the date of arrival.

Keep confirmed return tickets.

Carry confirmed hotel bookings.

Have a clear travel plan and itinerary.

Complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) within 72 hours before arrival.

Obtain the appropriate visa based on the purpose of travel.

Carry at least THB 20,000 (Rs 57,446) in cash if travelling under Visa Waiver or Visa on Arrival provisions.

Keep all documents handy before approaching immigration counters.

Every traveller in a group should carry their own documents.

Do not use Visa Waiver or Visa on Arrival facilities if travelling for employment.

Transit passengers should carry all required documents and visas for their final destination.

The embassy has advised Indian nationals to verify all documentation requirements before departure to avoid issues during travel and ensure a smoother arrival process in Thailand.