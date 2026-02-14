Chef Garima Arora Designs Special Dinner Menu For Princess Sirivannavari At Indian Embassy In Thailand

The Indian Embassy in Bangkok recently hosted a small and special dinner that brought together culture, creativity and good food. Chef Garima Arora, who runs the two Michelin starred restaurant Gaa, was invited to create a unique menu for Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya before her official trip to India. The evening introduced the Princess to the many flavours of India, presented in Chef Garima's modern style while also celebrating the close connection between India and Thailand. Each dish told a story inspired by years of shared history, trade and the exchange of ideas between the two countries. Chef Garima sat with the Princess during the meal and explained every course, sharing stories that linked food, memory and culture.

What Was On The Menu

Chef Garima designed a multi course experience that moved harmoniously between Indian soul and Thai influence.

Small Plates That Set The Tone

Tom Kha Pani Puri: An imaginative blend of two classics, this version featured chilled Tom Kha broth poured into crisp puris, paired with Maitake mushrooms. It served as a refreshing meeting point between Indian street food and Thai comfort flavours.

Tuna Bhel: A vibrant bowl that brought together chutoro, khakra, fermented chilli, somsa lime chutney and fresh herbs. This dish reimagined the traditional bhel with a luxurious twist.

Berry Chaat: A playful medley of tart and sweet elements with mixed berry granita, sweetened yoghurt, lemon basil chutney and crisp leaves of betel and mango.

The Main Course: A Celebration Of Craft

Chicken Malai Kebab: Served with smoked tofu and a gentle jaggery vinaigrette, offering a creamy yet balanced profile.

Slow Cooked Saag: A comforting and earthy preparation showcasing traditional Indian techniques.

Pumpkin Kebab: A vegetarian highlight with soft textures and layered spices.

Jackfruit Rann: A thoughtful plant based interpretation of a celebratory Indian dish, slow cooked for depth and richness.

Morel Mushroom Biryani: Fragrant, earthy and indulgent, this biryani showcased prized morels with aromatic rice.

These courses were complemented by artisan breads, papadums and raita.

Dessert With A Story

Chai Mousse: Prepared using black Darjeeling tea, this delicate dessert was served with raspberries and candied ginger. It provided a fragrant and elegant finish to the evening.

A Glimpse Shared On Instagram

Chef Garima later shared the experience with her followers through an official Instagram post, writing: "It was an honour to be invited by the Indian Embassy in Thailand to cook for and share the table with Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya as a prelude to her official trip to India. Our team at Restaurant Gaa created a special menu to bring together the two food cultures of India and Thailand on one plate while telling a historic story of the relations between the two countries from past to present."

The special dinner showed how Chef Garima Arora uses food to bring people and cultures closer, making the evening a warm reminder of the strong friendship between India and Thailand.