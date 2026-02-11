Thai Princess Sirivannavari Visits Taj Mahal With Indian Guide, He Calls It "Absolute Honour"

Indian private tour guide Nitin Singh recently shared a photograph on Instagram expressing his "absolute honour" in guiding HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya of Thailand at the Taj Mahal. The visit was part of her five-day official tour of India as a state guest of the Uttar Pradesh government. The Princess arrived in Agra on February 10 via a special plane from Jodhpur. She visited the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort on the morning of February 11 and stayed for approximately one and a half hours at the monument. Known for her love of photography, the Princess was seen capturing the architecture with both her mobile phone and a professional camera.

Her guide, Nitin Singh, who has previously hosted world leaders like Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau, shared a photo of the royal seated at the iconic monument, describing the visit as a "conversation that transcends borders."

"An absolute honour to guide HRH Sirivannavari, Princess of Thailand, at the timeless Taj Mahal today. History, heritage, and a conversation that transcends borders. Grateful for moments like these," the caption read.

Before reaching Agra, she visited several heritage landmarks in Jaipur, like Amer Fort, City Palace, and Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur.

About Princess Sirivannavari

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya of Thailand is a fashion designer, athlete, and member of the royal family. Born on January 8, 1987, she's the only daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his former consort Sujarinee Vivacharawongse. The princess runs her luxury fashion label, Sirivannavari, which is aimed at promoting Thai textiles. She's been featured in top fashion publications like Vogue Thailand and Elle Thailand and has showcased her designs at Paris Fashion Week.

Sirivannavari is also a dedicated public servant and holds the rank of major general in the Royal Thai Army and serves as patron of the Royal Stable Unit.

The Princess has a strong background in sports, having competed in badminton, winning a bronze medal at the 2007 Southeast Asian Games, and in equestrian events. She actively promotes Thai culture, arts, and textiles globally. She was honoured by UNESCO for her efforts in preserving Thai cultural heritage.