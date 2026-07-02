Indian Railways Launches Ayodhya-Kashi And Divya Dakshin Tourist Trains From Secunderabad: Date, Route And Time

- IRCTC's new Bharat Gaurav trains will cover major pilgrimage destinations across North and South India.
- The Ayodhya-Kashi tour includes Ram Janmabhoomi, Kashi Vishwanath and Baidyanath Dham.
- Both packages offer meals, accommodation, insurance and onboard assistance for travellers.
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced two special Bharat Gaurav tourist trains, the Ayodhya-Kashi Punya Kshetra Yatra with Baidyanath Dham and Divya Dakshin Yatra with Arunachalam. Both trains will start from Secunderabad. While the Ayodhya-Kashi Punya Kshetra Yatra is scheduled to depart on July 4 at 2 PM, the Divya Dakshin Yatra will leave on July 20 at 9 AM.
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The Ayodhya-Kashi-Baidyanath Route
The Ayodhya-Kashi Punya Kshetra Yatra with Baidyanath Dham journey will be spread over nine nights and ten days, which includes travel, accommodation, catering, onboard security, public announcement systems in all coaches, travel insurance, and IRCTC tour managers' assistance.
The Yatra includes visits to:
- Vishnupad Temple
- Kashi Viswanath Temple and Corridor
- Kashi Vishalakshi Temple; Annapurna Devi Temple
- the evening Ganga Aarti
- Ram Janmabhoomi
- Hanumangarhi
- Triveni Sangam
- Baba Baidyanath Temple.
Boarding and disembarking facilities will be available at Secunderabad, Cherlapalli, Kazipet, Warangal and Khammam in Telangana, and Vijayawada, Gudivada, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Duvvada, Pendurti and Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh.
The Divya Dakshin Yatra Route
The Divya Dakshin Yatra with Arunachalam will last eight nights and nine days. This itinerary will cover the:
- Arunachalam Temple
- Nataraja Temple
- Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple
- Brihadeeswara Temple
- Ramanathaswamy Temple
- Meenakshi Amman Temple
- Rock Memorial
- Kumari Amman Temple.
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For this route, boarding and de-boarding facilities will be available at Secunderabad, Cherlapalli, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad and Khammam in Telangana, and Madhira, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh.
Both tour packages also include vegetarian meal options, including morning tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner. For more information, visit www.irctctourism.com.
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