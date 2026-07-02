Indian Railways Launches Ayodhya-Kashi And Divya Dakshin Tourist Trains From Secunderabad: Date, Route And Time

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced two special Bharat Gaurav tourist trains, the Ayodhya-Kashi Punya Kshetra Yatra with Baidyanath Dham and Divya Dakshin Yatra with Arunachalam. Both trains will start from Secunderabad. While the Ayodhya-Kashi Punya Kshetra Yatra is scheduled to depart on July 4 at 2 PM, the Divya Dakshin Yatra will leave on July 20 at 9 AM.

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The Ayodhya-Kashi-Baidyanath Route

The Ayodhya-Kashi Punya Kshetra Yatra with Baidyanath Dham journey will be spread over nine nights and ten days, which includes travel, accommodation, catering, onboard security, public announcement systems in all coaches, travel insurance, and IRCTC tour managers' assistance.

The Yatra includes visits to:

Vishnupad Temple

Kashi Viswanath Temple and Corridor

Kashi Vishalakshi Temple; Annapurna Devi Temple

the evening Ganga Aarti

Ram Janmabhoomi

Hanumangarhi

Triveni Sangam

Baba Baidyanath Temple.

Boarding and disembarking facilities will be available at Secunderabad, Cherlapalli, Kazipet, Warangal and Khammam in Telangana, and Vijayawada, Gudivada, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Duvvada, Pendurti and Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh.

The Divya Dakshin Yatra Route

The Divya Dakshin Yatra with Arunachalam will last eight nights and nine days. This itinerary will cover the:

Arunachalam Temple

Nataraja Temple

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple

Brihadeeswara Temple

Ramanathaswamy Temple

Meenakshi Amman Temple

Rock Memorial

Kumari Amman Temple.

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For this route, boarding and de-boarding facilities will be available at Secunderabad, Cherlapalli, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad and Khammam in Telangana, and Madhira, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh.

Both tour packages also include vegetarian meal options, including morning tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner. For more information, visit www.irctctourism.com.