103 Indian Railway Stations To Host "Station Mahotsav" Between August And September

Indian Railways will celebrate the history of 103 heritage railway stations across the country through a special programme called “Station Mahotsav”. The celebrations will be held between August and November.

The Railway Board has planned the events to show the 173-year-old history, architecture and local culture connected with these heritage railway stations. Indian Railways has around 8,000 stations and halts across the country, according to Indian Express.

As part of the Station Mahotsav, passengers and visitors will be able to see old photographs and vintage railway items. The programme will also include the release of a “Virasat Smarika” magazine and a short film about the heritage station.

The celebrations will feature regional food festivals, laser shows and programmes promoting local art and handicrafts.

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The 103 names include some of the oldest railway stations in India. Around 72 of them were built in the 19th century, starting from 1854, while the remaining 31 were built in the 20th century, up to the 1930s.

Kalyan in Maharashtra and Howrah in West Bengal are among the oldest stations on the list. Both were established in 1854. They are followed by Bally and Bardhaman in West Bengal, which date back to 1855.

Other old stations include Khopoli in Maharashtra and Serampore in West Bengal, established in 1856; Chandannagar in 1857; and Lonavala and Hooghly in 1858. Old Delhi railway station was established in 1867.

The first passenger train in India ran on April 16, 1853, between Bori Bunder, now Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and Tannah, now Thane.

The heritage list also includes some relatively newer stations. Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala was established in 1931, while Malgudi (Arasalu) in Karnataka dates back to 1934. Phulad and Khambli Ghat in Rajasthan were established in 1936.

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Other stations include Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab, established in 1927; Lucknow Charbagh in Uttar Pradesh, established in 1926; and Pune in Maharashtra and Kakori in Uttar Pradesh, both established in 1925.

Central Railway has the highest number of heritage stations on the list, with 15, followed by Northern Railway and Southern Railway with 14 each. Eastern Railway has 13, while Western Railway and Northeast Frontier Railway have 10 each.

North Eastern Railway and South Western Railway have six each, while North Western Railway has five. South Coast Railway has four heritage stations, while East Central Railway and North Central Railway have two each. South East Central Railway and South Central Railway have one station each.

Central Railway also has the highest number of 19th-century stations on the list, with 14. Eastern Railway has 12, Northeast Frontier Railway has 10, and Southern Railway has seven. Northern Railway and Western Railway have six 19th-century stations each. South Coast, North Western and South Western Railways have three each, while North Central Railway has two.