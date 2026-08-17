Who Is Shahzad Bhatti? Pak-Backed Handler's Network Busted, Many Arrested

A massive pre-Independence Day terror plot was nipped in the bud by the security agencies.

Announcing the breakthrough, Union Home Minister Amit Shah explained how Indian agencies dismantled a Pakistan-backed ISI module run by the terrorist Shahzad Bhatti, arresting 253 people in 14 states and thwarting a pre-Independence Day terror plot.

Announcing the operation on X, Shah said multi-state raids were executed around August 12 as part of a coordinated crackdown.

"To thwart nefarious designs of terror outfits before Independence Day, our security agencies launched simultaneous operations against the Shahzad Bhatti Network. 253 operatives detained in 14 states. 80-plus FIRs registered. The nation is safe," Shah posted.

Also read: How Pakistan's Social Media Star Shahzad Bhatti Became ISI's New Weapon

Officials said the sweep focused on Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Punjab, with smaller arrests reported in other states.

IEDs, Grenades, And Spy Equipment Seized

During the raids, security agencies recovered a significant cache of arms and surveillance material. The recoveries included improvised explosive devices (IEDs), Pakistan Ordnance Factory-marked grenades, pistols, live cartridges, and CCTV equipment suspected to have been used for espionage and target reconnaissance.

Sources said the timing of the crackdown was critical, with intelligence inputs warning of attempts to carry out strikes in crowded areas ahead of August 15 celebrations.

Also read: Pak's ISI Planned Attacks On Delhi Temple, Haryana Military Camp, UP Cops: Sources

Who Is Shahzad Bhatti?

Shahzad Bhatti is a Pakistan-based handler operating under the patronage of the Pakistan intelligence agency, ISI.

Intelligence agencies have long tracked him for running a cross-border network that recruits, funds and arms operatives in India through hawala channels and encrypted apps.

According to officials, the Bhatti network specialises in pushing in explosives and small arms and using local sleeper cells to conduct reconnaissance of high-value targets. The recovered POF-marked grenades and espionage-linked CCTV gear are seen as signatures of the module's modus operandi - blending terror strikes with surveillance.

The Home Ministry said the network had been under watch for months and that the August 12 operation was the culmination of coordinated inputs from central agencies and state police.