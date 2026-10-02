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Delhi's Fattest Dog Contest Crowns Hauz Khas Favourite Gola As Winner

The competition saw thousands of votes cast online and at polling booths, with residents rallying behind their neighbourhood favourites through social media campaigns, posters and memes.

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Delhi's Fattest Dog Contest Crowns Hauz Khas Favourite Gola As Winner
Gola secured the title after defeating Saket's Googoo in the final.

A unique election in Delhi has found its winner, with Gola, also known as Kebab or Rajpal Singh, being crowned the city's fattest dog. Thousands of people voted online and at polling booths across the city, turning the light-hearted competition into a celebration of Delhi's community dogs.

The "Fat Dogs of Delhi" contest began with 64 dogs from different neighbourhoods. Supporters campaigned enthusiastically for their favourites through Instagram posts, posters, memes, reels and public appeals for votes.

The grand finale was held on Wednesday, with Gola from SDA Market in Hauz Khas facing Googoo from Saket. Weighing 75 kg, Gola was a well-known and much-loved community dog in the area.

Gola continued in the competition even after her death during the contest and ultimately secured the title. Googoo reached the final after narrowly defeating Tara in a closely contested semi-final.

According to the contest organiser, Gola won the final by 39,904 votes, securing the title after a campaign that had seen supporters rally behind her through the successive rounds.

The final voting was conducted both online and offline, giving Delhiites a chance to participate beyond social media.

Physical polling booths were set up at cafes in different parts of Delhi, including Vasant Vihar, Kamla Nagar and Punjabi Bagh, where voters wrote their choice on ballots and had their fingers marked after voting.

The polling booths drew people across age groups, with youngsters turning up alongside elderly residents. Some supporters also arrived with campaign material for their favourite dogs, adding to the election-like atmosphere around the contest.

What began as a fun celebration of chubby neighbourhood dogs eventually built a following around individual contestants and their localities.

Supporters campaigned passionately for their favourites, while animal-welfare groups and volunteers also found an opportunity to draw attention to community dogs.

The organiser said the campaign's reach would also be used to support animal welfare, including donations towards shelters, food, beds and collars.

With Gola now crowned champion, the unusual election has ended with a simple message from its organisers -- sometimes, all a city needs to come together is a chonky dog and something worth rooting for.

(With inputs from PTI)

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