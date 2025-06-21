Video Of Indian Tourists Dancing In Thailand Goes Viral, Internet Reacts

A video of a group of Indian tourists dancing in Thailand is going viral on social media. The clip, shared on X, shows a group of Indian tourists dancing with great energy at Safari World, a zoo in Bangkok. The audience appears to be mostly Indian, though a few onlookers from other countries can be spotted in the background. They appear surprised and a bit upset. The video has an overlay text saying, "When you visit Thailand to see Thai people but...Indians everywhere."

Sharing the video on X, user @baldwhiner wrote, "Dear desi tourists abroad WE BEG YOU ... if you weren't a singer, dancer, stand-up comic or wildlife whisperer back home ... this is not the time to start let's not make the whole planet suffer 2nd-hand embarrassment on our behalf."

Watch the video below:

dear desi tourists abroad



WE BEG YOU 🙏🏼…

if you weren't a singer, dancer, stand-up comic or wildlife whisperer back home …

this is not the time to start

let's not make the whole planet suffer 2nd-hand embarrassment on our behalf pic.twitter.com/7bvFn8ulF7 — JΛYΣƧΉ  (@baldwhiner) June 20, 2025

The video has gone viral, accumulating more than 549,000 views. It has sparked mixed reactions online, with many criticising the tourists for their behaviour.

"Our behavior will ensure that even the 2nd and fellow 3rd world countries will stop issuing visa on arrival," wrote one user.

"Embarrassing, I wouldn't mind if they had rhythm and could show some good moves..but those pot belly dancing in the group must be banned," commented another.

"This is because fellow Indians have been praising this mediocrity back home. It wouldn't happen if we start calling a pot a pot," expressed a third user.

Also Read | Blind Man Accuses IndiGo Staff At Mumbai Airport Of Humiliating Him And His Mother, Airline Reacts

However, some users defended the tourists. One user said, "How about you chill out. There is nothing embarrassing about it more than what you make yourself believe."

"The song is playing in the background. You never know if they were encouraged to do this. During our Vietnam Cruise, we were encouraged to dance and sing, and so were Japanese and philipino people as well. It was well organised. Background context: it was a party," commented another.

"They gave them the stage and space to enjoy, so they are enjoying. Tourists go out to enjoy, to let their hair loose, away from judging known circle. Just be yourself and let others be themselves. If they are breaking rules, let them face the music. They are not kids of ur school," said one user.