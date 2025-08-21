Suspended Thai Prime Minister Testifies Over Call That Could Get Her Booted

Thailand's suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra testified in a Bangkok court Thursday on her alleged breach of an ethics law in her handling of a border dispute with Cambodia, a case that could see her forced out of her job entirely.

Paetongtarn, the youngest daughter of billionaire ex-Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, is accused of failing in her duties by not standing up for the country properly in a June 15 call with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen to discuss tensions over territory claimed by both nations. Despite her efforts, the two countries in late July engaged in five days of armed border clashes, resulting in dozens of deaths and the displacement of more than 260,000 people.

Critics said she went too far in appeasing Hun Sen, Cambodia's former leader, and damaged Thailand's image and interests by referring to him as "uncle" while seemingly criticizing a Thai army general in charge of forces along the border.

The real damage was done when Hun Sen, who had been a long-time friend of Thaksin, leaked the call, causing an uproar in Thailand. Paetongtarn apologized but said she didn't do any damage to Thailand, arguing that her comments were a negotiating tactic.

The Constitutional Court, however, voted unanimously to review a petition accusing Paetongtarn of a breach of ethics and voted 7-2 to immediately suspend her on July 1 until it issues its ruling. Her testimony Thursday was heard behind closed doors.

Her father Thaksin will face a legal judgment of his own Friday, when Bangkok's Criminal Court is expected to issue a verdict on whether he insulted Thailand's monarchy, an offense punishable by three to 15 years in prison. The case involved a 2025 interview he gave while in South Korea.

Thaksin, who was ousted from power by a military coup in 2006, was previously convicted of charges of conflict of interest and abuse of power but avoided imprisonment by fleeing abroad.

He returned to Thailand only in 2023, serving just a brief sentence in a comfortable hospital suite before being paroled and pardoned.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)