Blind Man Accuses IndiGo Staff At Mumbai Airport Of Humiliating Him And His Mother, Airline Reacts

A passenger has accused IndiGo staff at Mumbai airport of humiliating his mother during a recent journey to Guwahati. In a detailed LinkedIn post, Turab Chimthanawala shared his frustrating experience with the budget carrier, which took place on June 14. He said that he had informed IndiGo in advance about his condition and requested assistance. However, when they reached the airport, things went downhill as "untrained" staff failed to provide promised assistance.

"Instead of a trained staffer, an untrained one showed up - unsure of how to even navigate entry gates. My mother had to guide him to the boarding area. There, staff whispered, gestured, and mocked my request for help despite my mother being present. One falsely claimed assistance only goes till security and suggested I follow a wheelchair passenger. This isn't just wrong - it's illegal. Indian law entitles blind passengers to support right up to the aircraft door," Mr Chimthanawala wrote.

"Staff continued to smirk, treating me like an inconvenience. We decided to manage on our own," he said.

According to Mr Chimthanawala, it was only when he was visibly struggling with his luggage that someone stepped in. Even then, he alleged that the assigned staffer walked ahead without offering real support.

"At security, we told him we'd go alone. Later, a gate staffer asked if I needed help, and walked away on seeing my mother. Even onboard, crew saw my white cane but offered no assistance," Chimthanawala said.

"This isn't an isolated incident. On past Indigo flights, I've experienced apathy and even mockery. Once, I was made to sit on a seat with no cushion," he shared.

"How long must we suffer in silence? Should blind passengers have to ask for basic dignity?" he questioned.

Also Read | "Waking Up At 3 AM, Working Weekends": Indian-Origin Man In US Shares Harsh Reality Of Life After College

IndiGo has responded to Mr Chimthanawala's post, saying that the airline "sincerely regrets" his experience. In the comments section, Mr Chimthanawala also said that IndiGo's Director of Customer Experience, Pratik Arjun Sen, is also looking into the matter and has taken corrective action, including sensitising the relevant people at Mumbai airport.

Meanwhile, the LinkedIn post struck a chord with social media users. Reacting to it, one user wrote, "i'm sorry you had to go through this once again. It is shameful how despite all the complaints and incidents reported to the airlines, there still exists this apathy and lack of interest in their passengers comfort."

"I'm genuinely surprised you went with Indigo again after your earlier experience. Their responses are always the same-cold, robotic apologies without any real change. Maybe it's time to stop investing your time and money in them-it just doesn't seem worth it anymore," suggested another.

