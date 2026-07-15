Australia To Make Airport Arrivals Faster With New QR-Based Digital Passenger Cards

Australia's famous orange paper arrival card is on its way out. If you're planning a trip Down Under, there's a big change coming that could make your airport experience a lot smoother. Instead of filling out a paper form before landing, international travellers will soon complete a digital arrival declaration online before they reach Australia.

The Australian Government has officially announced that it is replacing the traditional paper Incoming Passenger Card with the Australia Travel Declaration, a new digital entry system that will be introduced in phases across the country. The move comes after a successful trial and is part of a major investment to modernise Australia's airports and border processes.

No More Paper Forms On Flights To Australia

For years, anyone flying into Australia had to fill out a paper arrival card before landing. Cabin crew would hand out the orange forms during the flight, and passengers had to write down their personal details, travel information, and where they would be staying and answer questions about items they were bringing into the country.

It was a routine part of every international trip, but it could also be stressful. Now, Australia is replacing the paper form with the Australia Travel Declaration, a digital version that passengers can complete online before they arrive. Initially, it will be available as a web form, and in the future, the government also plans to introduce app-based features to make the process even easier.

What Does This Change Mean For Travellers?

The Australian Government says the goal is to make arriving in the country faster, easier and more convenient for everyone. To support the rollout, it is investing AUD 56.1 million over the next four years to modernise airports and improve border processing. The government also says the digital system will allow officials to respond more quickly during global events such as disease outbreaks or biosecurity threats.

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The Australia Travel Declaration is a digital version of the paper arrival card. Travellers will still need to provide important information before entering Australia. This includes passport and travel details, information about where they will be staying, and declarations about food, medicines, animal products, plant materials or other items that Australian authorities need to know about.

As the system is rolled out, travellers will gradually stop receiving paper arrival cards on eligible flights. Instead, they'll be asked to complete the Australia Travel Declaration online before landing. The move is expected to save time after arrival and make the immigration and customs process more efficient.

The New System Has Already Started

Australia has already tested the digital declaration through a pilot programme. The trial began in October 2024 in partnership with Qantas, the Australian Border Force and other government departments. Since then, more than 450,000 passengers arriving on eligible Qantas international flights into Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane have used the digital declaration instead of the traditional paper card.

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According to the government, the trial has been highly successful, encouraging officials to expand the programme further. The pilot will now expand to Perth and Adelaide before the end of 2026. After that, the Australia Travel Declaration will be introduced at every international airport and seaport across the country in stages over the next 12 to 18 months. The rollout will happen gradually, so some travellers may still receive paper cards until their airport joins the new system.

For decades, the orange paper arrival card has been part of almost every international flight into Australia. Soon, that familiar form will become a thing of the past. For travellers, the change means less paperwork, no more searching for a pen during the flight, and a smoother arrival experience.