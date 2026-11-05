Video: Ukrainian Woman Left Surprised By What She Saw Inside Chennai Metro

A Ukrainian woman has praised the cleanliness and affordability of the Chennai Metro. Content creator Mariia shared a trip of her journey on and talked about how well-maintained the public transport system was. In the clip, she even compared the metro to the one in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Woman's Chennai Metro Trip

Mariia said in the video that it was her first time travelling on any Indian metro. She stated that the ride was very affordable and she only had to pay Rs 30 for the ticket.

Mariia said in the clip, “Indian metros are so cute.” She called the transport system “well-maintained” and "beautiful".

When inside the train, Mariia could not believe how tidy the metro was. “The inside is super clean,” she said. Comparing it to Ukraine's metro, Mariia said that the trains were cleaner than those in her own country.

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How Did Social Media React?

The official handle of Chennai Metro replied to the clip and said, “We are happy to know that you had a pleasant travel experience with Chennai Metro! At CMRL, we strive to provide our passengers with a comfortable and pleasant travel experience.”

One user wrote, “Chennai metro is the cleanest among Indian metros…that is where you are standing.” Another agreed with Mariia's assessment and said the metro was “really clean.”

An account recommended, “Once visit Hyderabad Metro also,” adding that it was clean just like Chennai. “Jaipur Metro costs Rs 22 only,” another said.

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Ukrainian Woman's Time In India

In October, Mariia had dropped a video of how she has learnt to cross busy Indian roads. The clip showed a moment from a year ago, when the content creator was too scared to proceed. She tried to take a few steps ahead but the oncoming traffic led her to back off.

The clip then switches to the present day, when Mariia is able to cross the road without any trouble.

In her video, Mariia wrote that Indian roads were not for beginners.