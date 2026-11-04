Delhi To Kashmir In First AC: A Look Inside Indian Railways' Premium Coach

Train journeys have their own charm, especially when they offer a chance to sit back, relax and enjoy the changing views outside the window. While most passengers are familiar with travelling in sleeper, 3AC or 2AC coaches, travelling in First AC is a different experience altogether. From private cabins and comfortable berths to added facilities, the class offers a more premium way to travel by train. However, the experience also comes at a higher price.

Travel content creator couple Gagan and Arun recently got to experience this for the first time when they travelled from Delhi to Kashmir in a First AC coach. The couple shared a video on Instagram, giving their followers a glimpse of the facilities available on board and what makes the journey different from travelling in other classes.

In the video, the duo began by sharing their excitement about travelling in First AC for the first time. They said, "For the first time in our lives, we are going to travel in the first AC, and we are going from Delhi to Kashmir." They added that train journeys had always fascinated them and that this experience was going to be different.

One of the first things they pointed out was the privacy offered in First AC. Unlike other classes, where passengers share an open coach space, the seats in First AC are placed inside compartments with doors. The couple explained that each cabin or coupe is marked with a letter, such as A, B, C, D, or E.

They also explained the difference between a cabin and a coupe. A compartment with four berths is called a cabin, while one with just two berths is known as a coupe. For couples travelling together, the latter can be a convenient option as it offers a more private space to enjoy the journey.

The couple also gave viewers a look at the arrangements inside the compartment. They pointed out that passengers can use stairs to reach the upper berths. Another facility that caught their attention was the bathroom, where passengers can take a bath during the journey. This is among the features that make First AC different from other train classes.

Talking about the food and other services, Gagan and Arun said passengers do not have to worry about refreshments during the trip. Tea, coffee, water and meals are available, allowing travellers to enjoy their journey without having to step out of the compartment for basic refreshments.

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While the couple admitted that First AC tickets cost more, they felt the experience was worth trying.

The video received several reactions from people who were interested in the couple's First AC experience. Many viewers seemed particularly excited about the private coupe arrangement. One person commented, "Bahut masstt hota hai coupe." (A coupe is really amazing.) When followers asked about the ticket price in the comments, the couple replied, "It was around 3K per person."

Several others filled the comments section with red heart emojis.

What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comments.

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