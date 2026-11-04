Diljit Dosanjh Calls Rishikesh 'Yoga Rajdhani', Stayed At A Palace Once Home To Maharajas

Diljit Dosanjh is making the most of his time in India, and it looks like the singer-actor has found the perfect way to unwind between concerts. Currently in the country for his Aura Tour, Diljit took a short break from his busy schedule to enjoy a relaxing getaway in Rishikesh.

The singer recently shared a series of pictures from his trip on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of his time in the yoga capital of the world. One of the pictures shows Diljit posing with the historic Narendranagar Palace in the background. Other photographs capture him enjoying a meal, sitting inside a helicopter and interacting with fans. He also shared a few glimpses of the property, a musical night and what appears to be a Shiva temple.

Sharing the pictures, Diljit kept his caption simple and wrote, “Rishikesh - Yoga Rajdhani.”

About Narendranagar Palace

The palace in Diljit's post is Narendranagar Palace, also known as the Raj Mahal or Vice Regal Palace. Located in Narendra Nagar, near Rishikesh, the historic property was once the official residence of the Maharajas of Tehri Garhwal. It later welcomed several prominent guests, including British Viceroys. Today, the former palace is home to Ananda in the Himalayas, a luxury wellness retreat known for its spa therapies, yoga programmes and wellness experiences. The property also offers beautiful views of the Doon Valley and the surrounding hills.

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Planning A Trip To Rishikesh? Here's Your Travel Guide

If Diljit's pictures have got you thinking about a trip to Rishikesh, there is plenty to explore here. Located along the banks of the Ganga in Uttarakhand, the town is known for its temples, yoga centres, river views and adventure activities.

Things To Do In Rishikesh

Start with a visit to Triveni Ghat, where you can witness the evening Ganga Aarti. You can also walk across the iconic Ram Jhula and explore the Beatles Ashram, where the famous band once spent time in 1968. If you enjoy adventure, try river rafting on the Ganga, bungee jumping, camping or trekking. For a quieter experience, sign up for a yoga or meditation session at one of the many ashrams. Neer Garh Waterfall is another good spot for a short trek and some time in nature.

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Best Time To Visit

The best time to visit Rishikesh is from October to March, when the weather is pleasant for sightseeing and outdoor activities. February to April is also a good period to plan a visit. If river rafting is on your list, remember that the activity is generally available from September to June and remains suspended during the monsoon due to safety concerns.

How To Reach Rishikesh

The nearest airport is Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun. From there, you can hire a taxi to reach the town. If you prefer travelling by train, Rishikesh has its own railway station. The town is also connected by road to Delhi and other major North Indian cities.