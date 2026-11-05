Meet Nathan Johnson, Texas' New Attorney General Who Composed Dragon Ball Z Music

Nathan Johnson is set to become the next Texas attorney general after defeating Republican Mayes Middleton, an oil and gas heir, closely connected to US President Donald Trump. Johnson, a Dallas state senator and corporate litigator, is the first Democrat elected attorney general since 1994. Long before his political career, Johnson was involved in more creative pursuits, including composing music for the hit anime franchise, Dragon Ball Z.

In a conversation with Senator Taylor Rehmet during the election trail, Johnson revealed that he had composed musical scores for 67 episodes and five Dragon Ball Z movies. Describing the experience as fun, Johnson said it helped him earn street cred with his children.

"If you grew up watching 'Dragon Ball Z,' you might know me better than you think: I composed the musical scores for 67 episodes and five movies and had a great time doing it," said Johnson.

According to a report in Variety, Johnson has composed music for "Dragon Ball Z: The World's Strongest," "The Tree of Might," "Broly: Second Coming," "Fusion Reborn" and "Wrath of the Dragon."

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Johnson's Political Career

Johnson, who holds a bachelor's degree in physics from the University of Arizona and a law degree from the University of Texas at Austin, said being elected as the attorney general was a 'tremendous responsibility'.

"This is a tremendous honour, and a tremendous responsibility. Texans voted for an attorney general who will represent them and the interests of our state, and who will, above all uphold the rule of law. That's what I intend to do. I've got a lot of work ahead of me. But I look forward to what we will accomplish.

The Democratic leader has also warned that his office will sue the Trump administration when he believes the federal government is overstepping in Texas.

In 2018, he unseated a well-funded, conservative state senator and flipped a seat that had been under Republican control for decades. Over the subsequent eight years, Johnson built a reputation as a bipartisan dealmaker who managed to eke out substantive wins in a GOP-dominated chamber.