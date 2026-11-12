Trainee Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Solapur Airport During Take Off

A trainee aircraft skidded off the runway at Solapur Airport in Maharashtra during take-off on Thursday. The incident occurred as the trainee pilot was attempting to take off, causing the aircraft to veer off course.

The pilot escaped without injuries.

Visuals from the site show the aircraft tilted forward with its nose touching the ground.

It is not yet known how many people were onboard the aircraft.

Further details are awaited

(With inputs from Saurabh Waghmare)