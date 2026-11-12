CCTV Shows Suspect Fleeing After Pushing Woman Off Mumbai Local Train

The man who allegedly threw a woman passenger off a local train in Mumbai after she objected to sexual harassment is seen in a CCTV video walking away nonchalantly from the crime scene.

The video shows the accused, identified as 53-year-old Jitendra Hirmukhe, who was later arrested, walking quickly on a platform. Wearing a red shirt, the accused weaves through the crowd on the railway platform and even briefly interacts with another passenger. He takes a left and disappears from the view of the camera.

The footage shows him returning into view of the camera and walking the full length of the platform. In the later part of the video, he appears nervous and briefly holds his forehead before walking away.

The survivor has lost her arm. She also sustained a serious head injury, which required 16 stitches.

The woman boarded the local train from Borivali for Virar. She alleged in her complaint that she was subjected to "bad touch" by the accused several times.

"I was on my way to Naigaon. I had boarded the train at Borivali. As we were approaching Naigaon station, a man - the one who was touching me inappropriately - began to molest me. I confronted him. Even after I got off the train, he continued to touch me inappropriately. I asked him, 'Don't you have a mother or sister at home?' Yet, he persisted in molesting me," the woman told NDTV from her hospital bed.

Also read: Woman Objects To "Bad Touch", Pushed Off Mumbai Local, Loses Arm

Appalled by the man's behaviour, she threw a slipper at Hirmukhe. The man, according to the complaint, reacted violently, abusing her and throwing his slipper at her.

The altercation continued till the Naigaon train, where the accused allegedly pushed her off the train. She fell into the gap between two coaches.

Before she could climb up to the platform, the train moved. She was seriously injured and was pulled to the platform by a police officer and fellow passengers. During treatment, her hand had to be amputated.

"I swore at him. He swore back, and when I tried to drive him away by hitting him with my slipper, he struck me with his own slipper. Then, he pushed me off the train. I want justice. My entire life has been ruined. I was the one who took care of everything - my entire household, everything. I cannot do anything with just one arm. I have 16 stitches on my head. I want justice. Please pray for my recovery. And he must be punished," she added.

Amid the commotion, the accused fled the scene. He was later arrested.

The survivor's family alleged that the section that deals with attempted murder wasn't included by the police in the case. They met with MNS leaders seeking their intervention.

Police have assured them that the relevant sections will be added soon.