'Sam Bhai' Pitroda Gets Diwali Wish From His 'Gujarati Friend' PM Modi

Political differences, bitter criticism and frequent run-ins have rarely put Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Sam Pitroda on the same page. But Diwali brought an unexpected moment of bonhomie, with the Prime Minister reaching out to his long-time critic with a festive greeting, addressing him as "Sam Bhai".

The Prime Minister on Thursday wished Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda on the occasion of Diwali and Gujarati New Year. The surprise wish came after Pitroda called the PM his "Gujarati friend" and said he had no issues with him at an individual level.

"Happy Diwali and Nutan Varsh Abhinandan to you Sam Bhai and to Anjana Ben.Praying for a joyful and healthy year ahead. Jai Jagannath!" PM Modi posted.

Earlier, speaking to news agency IANS, Pitroda had described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a Gujarati friend and said he respected him as a person.

"He is a Gujarati friend. I respect him as a person. Of course, he is a good orator and hard-working, and we get along well. We have no personal issues. I have nothing against Mr Modi as a Gujarati leader, friend or well-wisher. He has been very warm towards me, and I appreciate that."

The Congress leader also recalled he and his wife visiting the PM's house, saying Modi was very warm.

"Similarly, I have been to his house in Gujarat several times. My wife and I have met him. He has been very warm, kind, loving and caring at a personal level."

On his differences with the PM, Pitroda said that they were political and ideological, but never personal.

"But I may have issues with his views of the world. I may have issues with his ideology. But that's a separate issue; that's not against the individual. It's against the idea. And these are two separate things."

He further remarked that he could disagree with PM Modi politically while still sharing a friendly personal equation with him.

"I can disagree with Mr Modi, and I can also have dinner with him and have a laugh. So I have no issues," he added.

The new-found bonhomie between the two leaders came in the backdrop of the BJP's attack on the Congress where the ruling party accused it of allying with foreign forces and trying to harm the country.

Pitroda, who is often the target of BJP's attacks on the foreign hand issue, rejected the charge, calling it baseless.

He also specifically rejected claims linking him and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to billionaire investor George Soros, who has repeatedly figured in the BJP's allegations of foreign influence on the Opposition.