Delhi To Get The World's Largest Museum, Bigger Than The Louvre And British Museum

New Delhi's historic North and South Block buildings are set for a new role. Once government offices move out, the two buildings on Raisina Hill will be transformed into the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum, a massive museum dedicated to India's civilisational history.

The Union Cabinet approved the project on November 11, 2026, with an estimated cost of Rs 3,230 crore. Spread across a proposed built-up area of 1,78,509 square metres, the museum is being planned as the world's largest in terms of display area.

Following the Cabinet approval, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a post on X about the project. Describing the vision behind the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum, he wrote, "Think scale. Think culture."

Calling it a new chapter for India's cultural heritage, the prime minister said the museum would bring thousands of years of history to life through immersive experiences and world-class galleries.

The galleries will cover subjects ranging from India's ancient knowledge systems and astronomy to architecture, languages, spirituality, trade and art. Around 18 lakh objects have already been identified for the project, and the first gallery is expected to open in 2027.

A Museum Covering Thousands Of Years Of Indian History

Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 18, 2023, the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum is a national museum that will document India's civilisational journey.

Rather than focus on one period or subject, it will bring together different aspects of India's tangible and intangible heritage. This includes historical objects, artistic traditions, cultural practices, languages and knowledge systems.

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The government plans to use thematic galleries, exhibitions and immersive technology to present these collections. The themes include Architecture and Cityscapes, Mathematics and Astronomy, Languages and Scripts, Faith and Spirituality, and Bharat Connects: Trade and Ideas. The first gallery will focus on Adornment and is expected to open in the North Block in the latter part of 2027.

The other themes will focus on India's contributions to mathematics and astronomy, its linguistic and literary traditions, its architecture and the development of faith and spiritual practices.

18 Lakh Objects Identified From Museums Across India

The collection is expected to be one of the biggest aspects of the project.

According to the government, around 1.8 million objects have been identified for the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum. These include collections from the National Museum and other museums under the Ministry of Culture, 52 ASI site museums, state museums and private collections.

The objects are currently part of the collection and content analysis being undertaken for the museum. The project will also have dedicated storage and conservation facilities.

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The museum will be developed in phases between FY 2026-27 and FY 2030-31. The first gallery is expected to open to the public in the North Block in the latter half of 2027. The remaining galleries will be added in phases.

It is also expected to generate revenue through ticket sales, guided tours, food and beverage facilities, retail outlets, events, venue rentals and digital experiences.

With a planned capacity of one crore visitors a year, the museum is expected to become a major cultural attraction in the capital. It will cater to domestic and international tourists, as well as students, researchers and scholars.