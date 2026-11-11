'I Had No Idea': Traveller Learns Costly Lesson During 14-Hour Delhi Layover

A 14-hour layover in Delhi might sound like the perfect opportunity to sneak in a quick city tour, grab some good food and tick another destination off your travel bucket list. Well, that was exactly what one traveller had in mind until she discovered one tiny problem: she needed a visa just to leave the airport.

The traveller, who was flying from Hong Kong to London, booked a flight with a 14-hour layover in Delhi, thinking she could use the long gap between flights to explore the city. Instead, she found herself with 14 hours to kill inside Delhi airport.

“I booked a flight from Hong Kong to London with a 14-hour layover in Delhi because I thought it'd be so cool to just see it for the day,” she said in a video shared on Instagram.

There was a catch she hadn't accounted for.

“What I did not know until boarding my flight this morning is that even to do the day out of the airport on your layover, you still need a visa,” she explained.

Just like that, her planned Delhi day trip turned into an airport marathon. “I now have 14 hours stranded in Delhi airport, and I am about to just go and kill some time I guess,” she said.

Rather than spending the next 14 hours staring at the departure board, she decided to make the most of her unexpected airport stay.

Her first discovery? A massage parlour inside the airport.

After sleeping on the floor of the Hong Kong airport before her journey, she admitted she could definitely use some pampering.

“I slept on the floor in Hong Kong airport. So I am about to go get a massage in the airport at Delhi,” she said.

The airport massage turned out to be a pretty good consolation prize. She later described the foot massage as “unreal” and revealed that the combined foot-and-calf massage and back, shoulder and hip massage cost her £32 (Rs 4,000 approx).

With her muscles finally relaxed, she moved on to another classic airport activity: shopping.

“I have just got into the shopping part of the airport now,” she said, adding that she planned to spend some time wandering around before taking a nap and grabbing something to eat.

She still had around six hours before her flight.

The experience also left her wondering whether she should have simply spent hundreds of pounds on another flight rather than endure the marathon layover.

Social media was quick to share their suggestions in the comment box. A user said, “You should have paid for the lounge.” Another added, “I think you handled your wait time well.” “I can kill 13 hours in Delhi,” a comment added.

A person said, "The same thing happened to me. You can actually get a transit visa at the airport, but the people there are so clueless and unhelpful that I gave up, booked the hotel in the airport and slept.” Meanwhile, another person said, “Delhi domestic terminal is actually better than international with the refurbishment. I was stuck for 14 hours as well.”

The travel lesson is simple.

A long layover doesn't automatically mean you can step outside the airport. If you are planning to leave the airport during a stopover, check the visa and transit-entry requirements for that country before booking the itinerary.